Brooklyn Center girls soccer came into last week with the hopes of scoring the first goals of the season and to potentially earn the first wins after being outscored 21-0 in the first three games.
The Centaurs (0-3-2 overall) ended up tying Legacy Christian (1-6-1) 2-2 on Sept. 21 and Columbia Heights (0-8-1) 2-2 on Sept. 22.
Brooklyn Center junior Trinity Dunlap scored both goals in the tie against Columbia Heights, including one on a penalty kick.
There will be three other opportunities to earn a win not including Wednesday’s game against Hope Academy, which was following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline. The Centaurs host Chesterton Academy on Thursday, Oct. 1, and travel to Minneapolis Edison on Tuesday, Oct. 6. They host Minneapolis Roosevelt on Friday, Oct. 9 to close the regular season.
The Minnesota State High School League has designated a localized section tournament starting the week of Oct. 12. There will be two games a week for two weeks until a section champion is crowned.
As of now, there are no plans for a state tournament.
Brooklyn Center 2, Columbia Heights 2
Columbia Heights struck first in the 10th minute after a corner kick by senior Illysa Inamagua curved past senior goalie Arianna Conway.
Inamagua also added a penalty kick in the 35th minute with Conway guessing the side of the net correctly but the ball careened off the left post and went under her for a 2-1 Columbia Heights lead.
Dunlap had tied the game in the 11th minute with a high, curving shot that went through the goalie’s hands and into the right corner of the net.
Dunlap tied the game on a penalty kick after being tackled in the box on a breakaway in the 67th minute. Dunlap easily buried the shot into the left side of the net to make it 2-2.
Dunlap nearly tied it about a minute before the PK with a shot over the net. She also had a 1-on-1 chance down the right side but wasn’t able to get a shot off after defenders closed in on her.
Brooklyn Center almost took a 3-2 lead in the 77th minute after freshman Guadelupe Garduno Garcia passed the ball to senior Karina Cajamarca Dircio for a chance. Dircio’s shot went just wide right.
Eighth grader Ilce Medina Delgado later blocked a shot in the 79th minute to help preserve the tie.
Columbia Heights junior Princesa Quezada Miranda had a shot that grazed the crossbar and went over the net in the 72nd minute.
Brooklyn Center senior Ayanna Moy had a couple of chances near the penalty box earlier in the second half, but she couldn’t get a shot off.
In the first half, Dunlap hit Garcia up the field for a chance. Garcia’s shot went wide right and over the net. Dunlap also hit senior Nayeli Williams for a shot that went wide right.
Williams played much of the game as the sweeper and cleared out several balls from the penalty box to avoid chances. She also blocked a few shots.
Conway finished with seven saves, including five in the second half.
