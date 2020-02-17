Brooklyn Center girls basketball didn’t have its complete roster last week, and the young team had some trouble at times.
The Centaurs (7-14 overall), which has five middle schoolers and two freshmen on varsity, fell twice last week and also won a game by forfeit against Lincoln International. They lost 73-35 to Maranatha Christian Academy on Feb. 10 and 79-41 to Blake on Feb. 14.
Against Maranatha, there was trouble with the inbounds pass in the first half that led to Brooklyn Center falling behind 48-14 at halftime.
Senior Jade Love had 12 of those 14 points, and junior Nayeli Williams had the other two.
Love and Williams ended up scoring all of the points in the game, as Maranatha clogged the middle to force several jump balls and some outside shots weren’t falling.
Williams scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half, and Love added seven of her 19.
Three other girls joined the box score in the loss to Blake.
Williams led the team with 14, and Love added 11. But sophomore forward Javionna Lynch finished with nine points, and senior center Nora Mich chipped in five. Freshman guard Chanelle Klatt had two points.
While the Centaurs fell behind 52-21 at halftime, they had a more competitive second half. Blake had a 27-20 advantage in the final 18 minutes.
Brooklyn Center was without eighth-grader Beniza Mack last week. Mack is one of the top three scorers on the Centaurs.
