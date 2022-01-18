Brooklyn Center girls basketball will be looking to grow on the court in 2021-22 with seven of 10 players on the varsity roster listed as freshmen.
Only six players were available Jan. 13 during a 65-36 loss to Nova Classical, but the Centaurs (0-4 overall) did score the highest total of points in any game so far.
Two games were postponed this season due to the pandemic and this game was the first one in a month, and there were still offensive improvements.
The Knights (8-5), on the other hand, already were playing in their 13th game of the season.
So it is positive for the Centaurs to be able to show some improvements from the first three games of the season, when they combined for just 54 points.
There are still several areas that could be improved by the end of the year as Brooklyn Center had 15 turnovers and a few missed layups inside.
Freshman guard/forward Naielle Thompson started the scoring with a basket, and senior guard Javionna Lynch also scored early to cut an early deficit to 6-4. But Nova Classical took advantage of turnovers on a 20-0 run before the Centaurs scored again.
Junior Bella Arco and senior Genevie Adelsman were two players that fueled the lead. Arco had nine points, and Adelson had six points during the run.
Freshman guard/forward Destiny Gbor had two more baskets in the first half, and Lynch added another as well. But Brooklyn Center trailed 41-18 at halftime.
Lynch started the second half with a 3-pointer, but Arco hit three 3-pointers and Adelson had a basket and a 3-point play to push the deficit to 55-21.
Lynch did score again, and freshman guard Samarah Adams picked up a steal that later led to a Thompson score inside.
Thompson added two free throws and also hit a 3-pointer, and Gbor scored the final basket to finish the half.
Lynch led the Centaurs with 11 points, and Thompson chipped in with nine points.
Arco finished with 26 points to lead Nova Classical, and Adelsman added 18 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.