Brooklyn Center girls basketball had a tough draw in the 5AA section first-round with the 13th-seeded Centaurs traveling to No. 4 Blake.

The girls fell behind by over 30 points in the first half in the 94-33 loss.

Brooklyn Center (8-15 overall) trailed 51-19 at halftime, and Brooklyn Center was outscored 43-14 in the second half.

Three Centaurs scored all the points. Senior Jade Love put an exclamtion point on her high school career with 19 points. Junior Nayeli Williams followed with eight, and eighth-grader Berniza Mack added six.

Blake seventh-grader Addison Mack did most of the damage for Blake with 33 points, and Cheryl Minde followed with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Junior Cate Moe added 15 points.

Love and senior center Nora Mich closed their high school careers for Brooklyn Center. Love was one of the three leaders on offense this season.

The young squad is expected to bring back several players next season. Williams and Mack are expected to be offensive leaders in 2020-21, and sophomore Javionna Lynch was another key contributor this season.

