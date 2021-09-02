Brooklyn Center football, which co-ops with Parnassus Prep, claimed its first district title in over two decades last season in Chauncy Williams-Barefield’s second year as head coach.
Williams-Barefield took over in 2019 after being the offensive coordinator for two seasons, and Darrell Young, who is also the assistant head coach, took over the defensive coordinator position. Nick Liebelt is now the offensive coordinator, and M’Angelo Harris (defensive line), Gerald Shepard (defensive backs), Duane Rosen (offensive line), Tristan Smith (wide receivers), Tycel Page (defensive backs), Marshall Campbell (running backs), Sonny Carter and Thomas Middagh are other coaches on the staff.
Together, the staff has helped make Williams-Barefield’s vision of a program a reality – by changing the culture – helping the student-athletes succeed on the field and in the classroom and making football big in the community again.
Stability is a big reason why, with Williams-Barefield now going on season three after the Centaurs had four different head coaches in the six years prior to 2019.
This season is expected to be another good one after last year’s 5-1 overall campaign with the lone blip coming at Breck. Brooklyn Center opted out of the section tournament, which was shut down anyway after just one game.
Several playmakers are back on the field, and the Centaurs are a team with many two-way players.
With the shortened 2020 season came offensive changes. Brooklyn Center went away from a shotgun, spread offense to a ground-and-pound, run-first style from under center.
Defensively, the emphasis turned to stopping the run and creating turnovers.
The Centaurs averaged over 250 yards on the ground last season and forced nine turnovers in six games.
Senior quarterback Max Maydum (6-feet, 180 pounds) took over under center with senior running back Romerus Sykora (5-8, 180 pounds) moving to running back.
Maydum only threw the ball 26 times and completed eight passes for 79 yards and three interceptions. But he was fantastic on the ground with 243 yards on 36 carries with seven touchdowns.
Sykora, of course, is still a weapon to throw the ball after finishing 39-for-75 with 662, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019. But running is his main strength as he finished with 670 yards and nine touchdowns on 72 carries in 2020. He also caught three passes for 13 yards.
Senior running back Warren Kinney (5-8, 180 pounds) was another big rushing threat, finishing with 594 yards and four touchdowns on 106 carries.
Senior running back Jailen Dillard-Shannon (5-10, 205 pounds) also had come carries last season. Senior tight end Rahmal Tarr (6-1, 230 pounds) caught a pass for 16 yards.
The offensive and defensive line bring back several returners, including seniors Ronald Washington (6-2, 250 pounds), Bryan Enriquez-Lopez (5-11, 225 pounds), Lucas Lee (5-11, 230 pounds), Nicolas Dillard (6-4, 315 pounds) and Michael White ( 6-4, 315 pounds).
The defense moved to a 3-4 style under Young last season.
Enriquez-Lopez led the team with 60 tackles on defense, including three for a loss and a sack. He also recovered three fumbles. Washington had 18 tackles, including four for a loss.
Dillard had eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Junior David Gutierrez (5-10, 200 pounds) and sophomores Jesus Anzaldo (6-2, 180 pounds), Jayden Ramsey (6-0, 190 pounds), Rayhiem Sargbeh (5-8, 250 pounds), Chyance Henry (5-11, 235 pounds) and Nengzong Xiong (5-7, 205 pounds) were also on the roster.
Sykora was one other defensive standout. He had 41 tackles, including two for a loss, an interception and two fumble recoveries as a defensive back.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Cory McDonal (5-10, 185 pounds) had 20 tackles, including one for a loss. Linebacker Tarr had 17 tackles, including one for a loss and a sack, and defensive back Kinney had 14 tackles, including one for a loss.
New district and section opponents
Brooklyn Center will see some different competition in 2021 with districts and sections getting a little bit of an overhaul around the state.
The district subtracts Academy Force and adds Columbia Heights, Minneapolis Patrick Henry and St. Paul Harding/Humboldt. Columbia Heights and Patrick Henry were winless last season, and St. Paul Harding/Humboldt is a new co-op team.
Brooklyn Center is now in the 4AAAA section, moving up from the 5AAA section. They are paired up with Chisago Lakes, Columbia Heights, Fridley, Edison, St. Anthony Village and St. Paul Como Park.
Chisago Lakes and Fridley both made the Class 4A state tournament in 2019.
