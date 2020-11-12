It wasn’t easy, but a two-point conversion in overtime clinched the outright Twin City - Gold title for Brooklyn Center football Nov. 6 with a 22-20 win against Minneapolis South.
The Centaurs (4-0, 4-1 overall) needed a big play on a third-and-goal from the 16-yard line and the Tigers (2-2, 3-2) leading 20-14.
Junior quarterback Max Maydum did more than just gain yards, however. Maydum rolled out to his left, got some big blocks by the offensive line and was able to sprint down the sideline to the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.
But even with that play, a two-point conversion was needed to clinch the win and the district. All it took was a tough run up the middle by junior running back Warren Kinney, who squeezed through his blockers and reached the end zone to give Brooklyn Center the title.
This is the first regular season title that the Centaurs have won since 1998, when Brooklyn Center won the now-defunct Metro Alliance Conference.
There was a lot of excitement after the win as every coach had a few words, and the players celebrated in the end zone by the scoreboard. The team also took a video on the field which was posted to Facebook to celebrate the historic accomplishment.
The coaches talked about the hard work and leadership shown during a shortened season that wasn’t even guaranteed would happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was moved to the spring in August before being moved back to the fall in October by the Minnesota State High School League.
And during the season several area teams had games moved or postponed due to localized outbreaks.
The Twin City - Gold district outright championship wasn’t a given, despite a strong start to the 2020 season because the scare of COVID-19 affected Brooklyn Center by forcing two games in one week.
The Centaurs had to play a rare Monday game on Nov. 2, falling 42-0 at Breck, which meant they were playing Minneapolis South on short rest. Breck had to move the game from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
But none of that mattered early against the Tigers with Brooklyn Center’s defense continuing to make plays.
The Centaurs forced a turnover on downs on the first drive to get the ball on their own 38-yard line. Junior running back Romerus Sykora later rumbled for a 41-yard gain on a second-and-20.
Maydum finished the drive with a 21-yard touchdown run that mirrored the one he later scored in overtime. After a missed two-point conversion, the Centaurs led 6-0.
Junior defensive lineman Bryan Enriquez-Lopez had a big sack for a seven-yard loss on the next drive, and the defense forced a three-and-out. The Tigers’ punt was shanked out at the 14-yard line for a very short field.
Sykora took the first play after the punt and ran 14 yards to the end zone. Maydum then hit junior wide receiver Cory McDonal for a two-point conversion pass and it was 14-0.
The defense kept dominating for the rest of the first half, allowing just 31 total yards.
Senior Ben Wehyee had a pass break up on a deep throw by Minneapolis South senior Demetrius Seay to force a turnover on downs, and the defensive line stood up Seay on a fourth-and-2 later on for another turnover on downs.
Freshman Deshaun Pongsak later blocked a punt that Enriquez-Lopez was able to recover on the South 10-yard line, but a couple of holding penalties, one that called back a touchdown by Kinney, and a blocked field goal ended that opportunity, with the Centaurs leading 14-0 at halftime.
Maydum had a ball tipped and picked off by junior Elijah Lossow in the third quarter, and Seay was able to go 74 yards on the next play for a touchdown. Seay also ran in for a two-point conversion to cut Brooklyn Center’s lead to 14-8.
Holding penalties continued to hurt the Centaurs’ offense in the second half with a total of six, but the defense held its own in big moments despite allowing two touchdowns.
Senior Daniel Avre added a 13-yard touchdown run for the Tigers in the fourth quarter, but the defense was able to stop Seay from scoring on a running play on the two-point conversion attempt to keep the game tied at 14-all.
After Seay connected with senior wide receiver Kader Diop, the defense once again made a big play to force an incomplete pass on a two-point conversion attempt – setting up the offense for the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion in overtime.
Sykora carried the ball six times for 62 yards and a touchdown and also caught three passes for 14 yards, and Maydum had eight carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Maydum also was 5-for-8 for 15 yards and an interception.
Kinney finished with 20 carries for 117 yards.
Seay led South with 14 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, and he also threw a touchdown pass.
The Centaurs now have one more regular season game with the hope of earning a good seed for the 5AAA section playoffs, taking on Minneapolis Patrick Henry (0-5) at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
There isn’t a state tournament this year, and Brooklyn Center will have three more games in section play with Annandale, Foley, Milaca, Mora, Patrick Henry, Pine City and Spectrum joining them.
The Centaurs are currently ranked seventh in the Quality Results Formula, which was released on Nov. 9. Annandale is ranked third, and Mora is ranked eighth. Based on the rankings, Brooklyn Center should end up seeded second in the section.
