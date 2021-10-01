The Brooklyn Center football offense broke out in a big way during a 64-21 win Sept. 24 over St. Croix Lutheran under the lights, but the defense played a big part in that as well.
The Centaurs (3-1 overall) scored the most points in a regular season game since dropping 69 points against Red Lake back in 2010. There were nine touchdowns against St. Croix.
Senior running back/defensive back Warren Kinney had five of those touchdowns, with four on the ground and one on a fumble recovery return. Kinney also had a touchdown run called back after a holding penalty in the first quarter.
Senior running back/defensive back Romerus Sykora finished with four touchdowns – two on receptions, one on the ground and one on an interception return.
Defensively, Brooklyn Center forced eight turnovers with five fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
“My team, we’re coming together, and we’re building on a playoff contender season,” Kinney said. “We are going to win state. We are coming for it all. I promise you.”
The Centaurs left 27-14 at halftime and started strong in the third quarter.
Junior Anthony Vazquez and freshman Mack Stingley sacked St. Croix Lutheran sophomore quarterback Marco Rodrigues and forced a punt.
And Sykora rewarded the defense with a 70-yard touchdown run. Kinney ran in a two-point conversion after a fumbled snap, and the Centaurs took a 35-14 lead.
The Crusaders didn’t go away quietly, cutting the Brooklyn Center lead to 35-21 on the next drive.
Rodrigues hit senior wide receiver Evan Sasse on a 26-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-12 play.
But that was close as St. Croix Lutheran would get.
Sophomore quarterback Deshaun Pongsak threw a beautiful pass to Sykora on the next drive that turned into a 41-yard touchdown to make it 42-21.
The Crusaders drove to the Centaurs’ 34-yard line, but Kinney was able to pick up a fumble and rumble about 76 yards for the touchdown to make it 49-21.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Max Madyun followed that with an interception and almost brought the ball back for a pick-6, being stopped on the 15-yard line.
Kinney finished that opportunity with a 6-yard run to push the lead to 56-21.
Sykora then followed with an interception, but this time St. Croix Lutheran couldn’t prevent the pick-6. Sykora rumbled 67 yards for the score, and Kinney once again scored on a two-point conversion after a fumbled snap to make it 64-21.
“Man, just playing for other people like (Sykora) and (Madyun), they love to touch the ball and they love to help me out,” Kinney said. “So when I don’t have it in me, they know they can go for a big one to score. So I love it.”
The defense forced two more turnovers to end the game. Senior tight end/defensive lineman Rahmal Tarr recovered a fumble, and freshman wide receiver/defensive back Aaron Briggs added an interception to close out the game.
After a close two-point win at Minneapolis South last week, the second one-score game of the season, Kinney said that the difference against the Crusaders was that the team was ready to go from the start.
“We hadn’t practiced all week, but we knew coming into this game we had to be mentally prepared and that’s what we were ready for,” Kinney said.
The scoring began in the first quarter with Pongsak hitting Sykora on a 19-yard pass, but the extra point was missed.
Senior lineman Nick Dillard then recovered a fumble to give the ball back to the offense, and it nearly led to another touchdown. Kinney seemed to weave through defenders and reach the end zone on what would have been a 15-yard run, but a holding penalty called the play back.
The drive ended in a turnover on downs.
The defense forced a 3-and-out on the next drive though, and the offense looked to be moving positive again after a quick first down. But this time a Pongsak pass was picked off by junior Michael Josephs-Tobias and returned 55 yards for the score to put St. Croix Lutheran up 7-6 early in the second quarter.
After a 3-and-out on the next drive, the defense was able to get the ball back to the offense. Sophomore lineman Justice Ramsey and Sykora were able to get a sack on Rodrigues and force a punt.
Kinney rewarded that play with a 59-yard rushing touchdown to push the lead to 13-7.
Dillard then recovered another fumble, and Kinney later punched in a 14-yard touchdown run to make it 20-7.
Tarr had a sack and a forced fumble on the next drive that got the ball back to the Centaurs, and Kinney later rumbled 22 yards for another score to make it 27-7.
Rodrigues connected with junior Evan Valleau near the end of the first half on a 31-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 27-14.
Kinney finished with 15 carries for 186 yards on the ground. He also caught two passes for 24 yards. Sykora had five carries for 98 yards and also caught four passes for 77 yards.
Pongsak was 11-for-23 for 142 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Madyun caught four passes for 28 yards.
Kinney said that to keep this momentum going, the Centaurs need to focus on just the next game. That next game is homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 2.
“It’s a big game,” Kinney said. “It is going to be under the lights, and it is going to be on CCX so we are going to put it on for the home.”
