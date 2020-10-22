Field position and turnovers were going to be big on a windy afternoon at Brooklyn Center High School.
The Centaurs’ football team (2-0 overall) dominated with both facets in a 36-0 win over Minneapolis Edison.
Wind gusts were as high as 40 miles per hour Thursday, so very few passing attempts were made for both teams.
That meant that the ground attack was going to be key for both teams’ chances, and the defense helped keep the fields short for the Brooklyn Center offense.
Junior Romerus Sykora intercepted a pass in the first quarter to give the Centaurs the ball on the Edison 34-yard line.
Junior running back Warren Kinney had three carries to bring the ball to the 15, but a couple of negative plays led to a fourth-and-12 on the 21.
Junior quarterback Max Maydum showed off his ability on the next play though, directing blockers as he ran 21 yards to the end zone. Sykora ran in a two-point conversion, and Brooklyn Center took an 8-0 lead.
The defense forced another turnover on the next Edison drive with junior lineman Nicolas Dillard recovering a fumble, but the offense couldn’t score.
Both teams traded fumbles in the second quarter, before Sykora collected a fumble recovery of his own. Sykora took the ball 20 yards to score a defensive touchdown, which made it 14-0.
The teams traded fumbles again before halftime, but Edison was held to just 67 yards in the first half,
Kinney started the scoring in the third quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run, and the defense forced another fumble to get the ball back to the offense.
Sykora ran 24 yards to get the ball to the Edison 30, and Kinney, Sykora and Maydum combined for 32 rushing yards after a false start to give the Centaurs a first-and-goal on the 3.
Sykora ran in the touchdown on the next play, and Maydum hit senior Ben Wehyee for the 2-point conversion to make it 28-0.
Kinney finished the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 27-yard run and 10-yard touchdown run on back-to-back carries. Maydum then hit junior tight end Rahmal Tarr for the 2-point conversion pass to make it 36-0.
Junior lineman Ronald Washington had a sack and a tackle for a loss on the next Edison drive, and the defense forced a fumble to end the game.
Edison was held to under 100 yards total in the loss.
Maydum finished with 71 yards on six carries, and Kinney had 106 yards on 16 carries. Sykora finished with 102 yards on 19 carries.
