Brooklyn Center football closed the season Nov. 12 with over 450 rushing yards and a 42-20 win over Patrick Henry on a snow-covered field.
Junior running back Romerus Sykora was a big reason for the success. He put the Centaurs up for good just before halftime on a 20-yard touchdown run.
He ran outside and followed his blockers before making a cut to easily sprint to the end zone. Junior running back Warren Kinney added a two-point conversion run to make it 22-14.
Brooklyn Center went up 28-14 in the third quarter on a touchdown run by junior quarterback Max Maydum.
Maydum broke a few tackles on the right side of the field and was able to sprint 25 yards to the end zone.
Maydum scored again in the fourth quarter to make it 34-14. He ran up the middle on a fourth-and-1, broke through the defensive line and sprinted to the end zone on a 40-yard scoring play.
Patrick Henry cut the lead to 14 points later after a short pass on a fourth-and-5 from senior quarterback Crispin Jackson to senior wide receiver Johnathan Phillips. Phillips broke a few tackles and was able to get to the end zone on a 25-yard play.
But Sykora put the game out of each later in the fourth. He broke a few tackles of his own and also used a speed burst to get by five defenders for a 37-yard touchdown run.
Maydum ran in the two-point conversion for a 42-20 lead.
The defense struck first for the Centaurs in the first quarter. Sykora ripped the ball out of sophomore Tay Hawkins’ hands and ran 44 yards for a defensive score. Kinney added a two-point conversion run to make it 8-0.
Patrick Henry scored the next two touchdowns to take a 14-8 lead.
First, Jackson scored on a 1-yard run, and Jackson later connected with senior wide receiver Johnston Xiong, who was wide open, for a 78-yard touchdown play. Jackson also hit Xiong for a two-point conversion pass.
Maydum led Brooklyn Center back to a 14-14 tie on the next drive. He lost the ball on a play, but he was able to pick it up and barrel through the defensive line on a 20-yard play to make it first-and-goal.
Maydum capped the drive on a 2-yard touchdown run.
The Centaurs finish the season 5-1 overall and are ranked 11th in the Quality Results Formula. But the season does end before the playoffs begin due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area forcing the school to move to a full distance-learning model. Patrick Henry finishes 0-6 overall.
