Brooklyn Center football is off to a hot start in 2020 after a 36-0 win at Minneapolis Roosevelt pushes the Centaurs record to 3-0 with three weeks left in the regular season.
Junior Romerus Sykora scored three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter.
Sykora punched in a 1-yard score in the second quarter, and he ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Sykora added 1- and 60-yard runs for touchdowns in the fourth quarter with both two-point conversion attempts failing.
Junior running back Warren Kinney scored twice on the ground in the second quarter. He ran for 5- and 1-yard touchdowns with both scores also having successful two-point conversions.
Junior quarterback Max Maydum connected with senior wide receiver Ben Wehyee on one conversion, and Maydum ran for the other one.
Sykora finished with 244 yards on 17 carries, and senior wide receiver Keymondre Riley had a 30-yard reception.
Junior defensive back Cory McDonal and Sykora each had three tackles to lead the defense.
Brooklyn Center has a shot at a district championship with only Minneapolis South (3-0) in the way. The two teams are scheduled to square off at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.