Brooklyn Center football is about to start the 2020 fall season.
Football was initially suspended until March by the Minnesota State High School League, but the board of directors voted again Sept. 21 and reinstated football to the fall.
There will now be a shortened six-game season with two weeks of playoffs and no state tournament.
The Centaurs play in the Twin City Blue conference with Minneapolis South, St. Paul Como Park. Minneapolis Edison, Minneapolis Roosevelt, St. Paul Harding and St. Paul Humboldt.
The three St. Paul teams are not on the schedule in 2020, but Minneapolis South, Edison and Roosevelt are. Other games this year are against Academy Force Football co-op, Breck and Patrick Henry, all of the Twin City Red conference.
Brooklyn Center was young in 2019, and with a smaller team, injuries also hurt for much of the season. But some key players are expected to be back – including junior quarterback/defensive back Romerus Sykora, junior wide receiver/defensive back Ben Wehyee, sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Simmons, junior running back Jailen Dillard-Shannon.
Sykora had 39 completions for 662 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games and also added 487 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Dillard-Shannon had 308 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and also helped in the passing game with 65 yards and a touchdown.
Wehyee caught 40 passes for 761 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead the receivers.
The offensive and defensive line should also be a strength with Seniors Brenton Williams, Johnathan Meader, Bryan Enriquez Lopez and Bryan Waterhouse. Junior Ronald Washington was another 2019 player that could contribute on the offensive line, defensive line and at tight end if back in 2020.
Along with Sykora and Wehyee, the top defensive players combined for 254 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, seven fumble recoveries and eight interceptions in 2019.
Brooklyn Center opens the season against Academy Force on Saturday at St. Croix Prep Academy.
Last season, the Centaurs lost a close 28-20 game in week 4 at Academy Force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.