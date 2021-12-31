Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy wrestling looks to have several key wrestlers back in 2020-21.
Senior Jefferson Johnson is back after advancing to the 5AA-6AA state prelims last season at 152 pounds. Johnson won 19 matches with nine pinfalls, and he is moving up to 170 this season.
Of course, last season’s format was created to accommodate COVID-19 protocols and to help limit numbers for the state championship since it was held at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Now that the state tournament is back at the Xcel Energy Center, the format is expected to return to normal with the top two wrestlers in each weight class advancing through each section.
Besides Johnson, several other Centaurs who competed at the 5AA section meet will be back.
Sophomore August Adamsson won 20 matches with seven pinfalls at 145 pounds, and he is moving up to 140. Senior Johnson Bondo won 12 matches at 132 pounds, and he will now be at 138.
Sophomore Timothy Hubers won 12 matches at 138 pounds and will now be at 145, and Senior Le’rayone Gibson won five matches at 170 pounds. Freshman Bradley Litch collected seven wins at 160 pounds.
Senior Bryan Enriquez Lopez won eight times at 220 pounds and will look to get more match time now that Tyler David graduated. David won 16 matches last season and took sixth at 220 in the state prelims.
Sophomore Chyance Henry had six wins at heavyweight and is back. Senior Grant Kalka (182) and eighth-grader Andrea Adamsson (132) are also back.
Freshman Jonah Muinich (106), junior Pascal Wylie (132), sophomore Bradley Berwald (138), sophomore Byron Hawkins (152), junior Kodjo Sewonou (152), eighth-grader Martin Derbigny (160), junior Ethan Kirkwood (160), sophomore Carlos Bensing (160), senior Jonathan Romero (170) and sophomore Nengzong Xiong (heavyweight) are newcomers to the roster this season.
Section preview
Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy competes in the 5AA section with Benilde-St. Margaret’s/Chesterton Academy, Bloomington Kennedy, Columbia Heights, DeLaSalle, Fridley, Minneapolis Edison, Patrick Henry, Roosevelt, Minneapolis South, Richfield, Robbinsdale Cooper and Totino-Grace.
Totino-Grace is expected to be the top team in the section as an honorable mention.
Sophomore Cy Kruse comes in ranked fourth at 182 pounds, and freshman Austin Herbst is ranked fourth at 106 pounds. Sophomore Ethan Sylvester is ranked seventh at 132 pounds.
Sylvester and Kruse both made the 5AA-6AA state prelims last season.
Totino-Grace also gets back other state prelim qualifiers seniors Charles Baker, Parker Lang and Michael Loger, juniors Rameses Peterson and Alex Temple, sophomore Sean O’Brien and eighth-grader Jackson Refsnider.
Minneapolis Edison also has a few ranked wrestlers.
Freshman Zytavius Williams is ranked 10th at 113 pounds, and eighth-grader Vincente Lopez is ranked seventh at 106 pounds. Lopez made the 5AA-6AA state prelims last season.
Benilde St. Margaret’s/Chesterton Academy has several 5AA-6AA state prelim qualifiers back – juniors Bryce Commerford and Jon Gettel and sophomore Chris Redden.
Kennedy gets back state prelim qualifiers junior Zach Greenhouse and sophomore Max Carlson, and Columbia Heights welcomes back senior Mateo Pena Jones. Cooper is expected to have 5AAA-6AAA state prelim qualifier Sylvester Togba back.
Fridley has senior Jacob Nguyen, junior Gabe Arika and sophomore Bedirhan Misafir back, and Richfield welcomes back senior Keno Vanier.
