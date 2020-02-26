p1 spt brc wres garritty
Brooklyn Center senior Clint Garritty, pictured wrestling in the 5AA team section, finished fourth overall in the 5AA individual section Feb. 22 at Totino-Grace.

 (Sun File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy had six of eight wrestlers medal in the 5AA section meet Feb. 22 at Totino-Grace.

Seniors Simeon Dossen and Clint Garrity, junior Tyler David and sophomores Johnson Bondo, Jefferson Johnson and Bryan Enriquez Lopez all reached the podium.

Dossen (31-13) finished third at 126 pounds. He won an 8-6 sudden victory in overtime of the third-place match against Fridley’s Jason Nguyen. He also won an 8-3 decision over Patrick Henry’s Lucky Lee and pinned Benilde-St. Margaret’s Matthew Redden in 1 minute, 14 seconds.

Dossen did not get a true second-place wrestleback.

Bondo (16-22) and Garritty (37-7) both finished fourth. Bondo pinned Orono’s Max Hultmann in 1:12 to make the third-place match but dropped a 10-1 major decision to Mound-Westonka’s Artie Witschorik.

Garritty won a 4-3 decision over Richfield’s Tritian Zornes and pinned Mound-Westonka’s Shawn McNatt in 1:22, but he dropped his third-place match in a 6-2 decision to Patrick Henry’s Jan Hernandez-Soto.

David (20-14) pinned Totino-Grace’s Joe Reak in 2:52 in the 195-pound fifth-place match, and Enriquez Lopez (20-19) pinned Fridley’s Gavin Gerhard in 3:04 in the 220-pound fifth-place match.

Johnson (23-17) took sixth overall at 152 pounds with his lone win coming against Fridley’s Adam Johnson in an 11-2 decision.

Seniors Megan Falnes (3-10) and Jeronimo Real (4-7) also participated in the meet.

