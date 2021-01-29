Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy wrestling has a mixture of experienced and new wrestlers, and like most teams in the state, the Centaurs are dealing with the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brooklyn Center athletic director and BCCA wrestling coach Nate Gautsch said it was an odd feeling to not start until January, with this time usually being when teams and individuals begin to start hitting their peak.
In Gautsch’s 25-plus years of coaching, this was his first Christmas without holding a wrestling practice.
During the pause from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, there were virtual practices with anywhere from four to seven guys on the screen talking or joining in workouts per session. But nothing compares to being back, Gautsch said.
As an athletic director, he is excited to see all of the athletes in all winter sports come in with smiles on their faces.
“When we finally got back into the room, that is where it picked up a little bit, and the guys – you can tell the returners were ready,” Gautsch said. “They were ready to be back in the room wrestling.”
And that feeling is also the attitude needed for dealing with the differences, especially with the schedule in 2021.
Normally a schedule begins with the conference teams and is branched out from there to get section opponents into the mix. But with only two triple duals allowed per week and no quads or invites allowed, it is tough to get that added competition – with some teams being left off the schedule because of it.
The lack of tournaments also will be missed for Gautsch, though he understands the safety reasons behind not having them.
“We definitely miss the tournaments,” Gautsch said. “Those are by far the greatest learning experience for wrestlers because you can go in there and get two, three, four matches. And you are around so much wrestling all day that the kids just kind of absorb it.”
One of the ways to combat the absence of certain competition and tournaments is to have productive practices in the wrestling room.
Usually, there is a lot of mixing and matching with wrestling partners, even if there is a big weight difference, because getting used to a difference in styles is beneficial to an individual’s success.
This season, wrestlers really only have one or two partners in the room, which means that there is more emphasis on teammates challenging one another to not fall into a routine.
“We still have to push each other,” Gautsch said. “We can’t get complacent with wrestling, just because we are with the same people all of the time. We still have to go after each other and get each other match-ready.”
But the big picture is that there is a season and schedule, Gautsch said.
And there are 14 members of the BCCA team that are excited to wrestle and improve this season.
Some are more experienced like senior Tyler David and juniors Bryan Enriquez-Lopez, Jefferson Johnson and Johnson Bondo.
David is 211 pounds and usually wrestles at 220 pounds, but he does also bump up to heavyweight when needed.
Enriquez-Lopez is around 208 pounds and can wrestle at 220 and heavyweight. He is another wrestler Gautsch said has a lot of potential and is just “a tough, strong kid who is willing to go toe-to-toe with anyone.”
David fell to Washburn’s Vincent Gladbach at heavyweight and to Park Center’s Kellen Kopp at 220 pounds, and Enriquez-Lopez fell to Park Center’s Sam Paye at heavyweight Jan. 23 in a triple dual at Brooklyn Center.
But both are expected to have strong finishes to the season. Gautsch also hopes that one or the other thinks about dropping weight to get to 195 pounds.
“I don’t know if they have that in them to cut that weight,” Gautsch said. “We talk about it.”
Johnson is a third-year wrestler who is usually at 152 pounds but can go up to 160. He has taken more of a leadership role – contacting guys to get them involved when the team was doing virtual practices and now leading warmups during in-person practice.
Johnson dropped a 6-3 decision to Park Center’s Victor Meza-Perez at 160 pounds, and he also earned a pin in 4 minutes, 31 seconds against Minneapolis Washburn on Jan. 23.
Bondo has moved up to 126 pounds this season, and he was pinned in 4:47 against Washburn’s Leo Farley on Jan. 23.
But Gautsch expects Bondo to also do well later in the year.
“I think it is going to take a couple of more weeks, some more live matches for him to start to feel loose again,” Gautsch said. “But we are excited to see him grow and what he can do throughout the season.”
Freshman heavyweight Chyance Henry earned a JV pin in 1:57 over Washburn’s Greg Booker on Jan. 23, and freshman Timothy Hubers pinned Park Center’s Jackson Sanders in 1:59 at 126 pounds.
Hubers is a first-year wrestler, and it is a big deal for him to get that pin. Many newcomers, getting the first takedown or some points are a big deal.
“For him to get that pin, it feels good as a coach and I am sure he felt really good coming off the mat,” Gautsch said. “He has a great attitude and works hard in the room every day.”
And now that the team has had that first week of matches, Gautsch said it should mean that this week’s practices should pick up.
“Now, we can start talking about situations and it makes sense to them now, instead of sometimes guessing what it looks like,” he said.
