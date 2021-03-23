Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy senior Tyler David and junior Jefferson Johnson both participated in the 5AA-6AA state prelims March 20 at Mound-Westonka High School.
David dropped his 220-pound quarterfinal, pinned by Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield junior Hayden Hoernemann in 1 minute, 50 seconds, but he kept his day alive with a pin over Orono senior Johnny Harstad in 3:11 in the consolation bracket.
David couldn’t keep the momentum going, however, as he was pinned in 4:59 in the consolation semifinals by Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Daniel McCoy.
Johnson was pinned in 3:28 by Rocori junior Austin Moscho in his 152-pound quarterfinal, and he was pinned in 3:50 by Orono senior Matt Jandi in the consolation match.
5AA section
The Centaurs competed in the 5AA individual section March 17 at St. Michael-Albertville with a different format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of the top two finishers in each weight class advancing to state, the top four in each weight class advanced to the state preliminaries – which were also broken down into sections with the qualifiers of 5AA taking on the qualifiers of 6AA on March 20.
There also weren’t any section finals or other place matches this season. The winners of the semifinals automatically advanced to state, and the losing wrestlers had wrestlebacks to determine the other state qualifiers.
Johnson advanced to state at 152 pounds with a 9-2 win over Mound-Westonka junior Dylan Helman in the quarterfinals and a 10-1 major decision over Roosevelt junior Isaak Larsen in the semifinals.
David made state with a pin over Richfield senior Rollin Rowe in 1:25 in a 220-pound wrestleback. He also pinned Fridley senior Vernon Lane in 3:51 in the quarterfinals.
Juniors Johnson Bondo (132) and Le’rayrone Gibson (170) and freshmen Timothy Hubers (138) and August Adamsson (145) all had chances to make state.
Gibson won an 11-6 decision over Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Edward Shea in a consolation match at 170 pounds, but he was pinned in 52 seconds by Orono sophomore Oliver Stevenson in the wrestleback.
Adamsson won a 17-3 major decision over Edison sophomore Nicholas Matthews in his 145-pound consolation match, but he was pinned in 1:53 against Orono junior Eli McKown in the wrestleback.
Bondo was pinned by Totino-Grace sophomore Rameses Peterson in 2:28 in the 132-pound wrestleback, and Hubers was pinned in 1:30 by Totino-Grace sophomore Alex Temple in the 138-pound wrestleback.
Eighth-grader Bradley Litch (160) also competed.
