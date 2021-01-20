Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy wrestling nearly advanced a few wrestlers to the Class 2A state tournament last season, but several graduations will leave some roster spots open.
Senior Tyler David (195 pounds), juniors Jefferson Johnson (152 pounds), Johnson Bondo (126 pounds) and Bryan Enriquez Lopez (220 pounds, heavyweight) and freshman Chyance Henry (heavyweight) all started in 2019-20.
Johnson finished third in the 5AA section and finished with 19 wins overall, including 11 pins. He also finished third overall in the Tri-Metro Conference meet. Bondo took fourth at sections with 15 wins, including six pins.
David was second at conference and fifth at sections, finishing with 20 wins. David had 10 pins.
Enriquez Lopez was fifth at sections with 23 wins, third overall on the Centaurs and had 13 pins.
Henry had five wins overall with one pin and had more work at the end of the season.
BCCA did graduate several top wrestlers as well.
Clint Garritty finished with 37 wins and was a conference champion and fourth at sections at 145 pounds. Simeon Dossen had 29 wins and was a conference champion and third at sections at 126 pounds.
Jeronimo Real had three wins but did take second at conference at 120 pounds. Nate Borndale added 17 wins at 132 pounds, and Megan Falnes, who was the Athena Award winner at Brooklyn Center High School in 2020, had six wins overall at 160 pounds.
The Centaurs usually didn’t start anyone at 106, 113, 138, 170 and 182 pounds last season, but there were a few others that had some experience on the mat, mostly on junior varsity.
Senior Kao Raduenz (170 pounds), Sam Friedman (126 pounds), Kevin Her (152 pounds) and Bradley Litch (113 pounds) competed on junior varsity.
Litch had five wins, and Raduenz had four wins. Friedman and Her each had three wins.
For anyone inexperienced, 2021 will most likely be a challenging season with practices delayed until Jan. 4 and meets delayed until 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minnesota State High School League has also not finalized postseason plans yet with pandemic protocols still forcing a shortened, localized schedule.
Conference, section previews
Brooklyn Center competes in the Tri-Metro Conference and 5AA sections.
Fridley won the conference title last season with several placewinners.
Senior Josh Franklin won a conference title at 195 pounds. Senior Michael Ude won a conference title at 170 pounds, and junior Jacob Nguyen won a conference title at 120 pounds.
Franklin and Ude also both advanced to state.
Senior Jason Nguyen was second at 126 pounds, and senior Luke Gerhard was second at 160 pounds. Senior Vernon Lane was fourth at 182 pounds.
Junior Sylan Starck took fifth at 132 pounds, and sophomores Gabe Arika (106 pounds) and Gavin Gerhard (220 pounds) were both runner-ups.
Trinity was second overall with multiple conference titles.
Junior Zach Chen won a conference title at 113 pounds, and sophomore David Gregory won a conference title at 106 pounds.
Senior Thomas Nicklaus was second at 170 pounds, and senior Will Howell finished fourth at 152 pounds. Junior Deaglan Maines was runner-up at 145 pounds, and junior Stephen McNamara was fifth at 126 pounds.
Sophomore Joseph Howell was fourth at 120 pounds.
St. Agnes finished third overall at the conference meet.
Junior Isaac Schmidt won a conference title at 160 pounds.
Seniors Davey McLaughlin (138 pounds) and Edmund Schmitz (182 pounds) and sophomore Luke Scott (126 pounds) all finished third, and sophomores David Lopez (113 pounds) and Daniel Romero (220 pounds) were both fourth. Freshman Owen Brooker was fifth at 106 pounds.
In the 5AA section, Orono defeated Totino-Grace to win the team title last season.
Totino-Grace comes in as an honorable mention in Class 2A.
Senior Adam Sylvester is ranked first at 170 pounds, and freshman Ethan Sylvester is ranked sixth at 113 pounds. Adam Sylvester was fourth at state at 160 pounds last season, and Ethan Sylvester made state at 106 pounds.
Bloomington Kennedy senior Isaac Grams is ranked second at 195 pounds. Junior Mason Scott is ranked eighth at 160 pounds, and sophomore Zach Greenhouse is ranked ninth at 113 pounds.
Grams was fourth at state at 170 pounds, and Scott made state at 132 pounds.
Fridley’s Franklin is ranked second at 220 pounds. He finished third overall at state at 195 pounds.
Orono senior David Wilfert is ranked fourth at 182 pounds, and senior Shea Albrecht is ranked eighth at heavyweight. Wilfert (195 pounds) and Albrecht (heavyweight) both made state last season.
Mound-Westonka freshman Jack Nelson is ranked sixth at 106 pounds, and senior Lance Munsterteiger is ranked 10th at 182 pounds. Nelson and Munsterteiger both made state.
Minneapolis Patrick Henry sophomore Lewis Yang is ranked seventh at 126 pounds. Yang advanced to state at 120 pounds.
Columbia Heights, Minneapolis Edison, Minneapolis Roosevelt and Richfield also compete in the 5AA section.
