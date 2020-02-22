Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy wrestling didn’t have a full team in the 5AA team section tournament Feb. 15 at Totino-Grace High School, but the Centaurs had three wrestlers shine.
Seniors Simeon Dossen (28-12) and Clint Garritty (35-5) and sophomore Bryan Enriquez Lopez (18-17) all went 2-0 in the meet, winning matches against seventh-seeded Richfield and second-seeded Bloomington Kennedy.
Senior Jeronimo Real (4-5) also earned two wins by forfeit in the meet.
10th-seeded BCCA defeated Richfield 40-17 in the first round before falling to Kennedy 57-22 in the second round.
BCCA 40, Richfield 17
Against Richfield, there were double forfeits at 113, 138, 145 and 182. Richfield won forfeits at 106 and 170, and BCCA had forfeit wins by sophomore Johnson Bondo (120), Real (126) and sophomore Jefferson Johnson (160).
The Centaurs ended up 4-1 in the five matches actually wrestled.
Dossen started off with a 10-2 major decision over senior John Hughes at 132 pounds. Dossen had five takedowns in the match.
Garritty followed with a pin over junior Tritian Zornes in 3 minutes, 4 seconds. He led 2-1 after the first period with a takedown and started with the advantage in the second period.
After a minute of attempting to get flip Zornes , Garritty finally gained control for what would have been a 3-point near fall. But Garritty overpowered Zornes for the pin.
Junior Tyler David later pinned junior Davion Taylor in 22 seconds at 195. David quickly scored a takedown and had the momentum for the pin.
Enriquez Lopez followed with a pin over junior Steven Cooper in 1:39. Lopez scored a takedown and was able to battle for the pin in the first period.
Eighth-grader Chyance Henry fell 18-3 in a technical fall to Richfield senior Jaun De Dios-Molina in the final match of the dual.
Kennedy 57, BCCA 22
Kennedy was a much tougher matchup for BCCA as the more complete lineup made it nearly impossible for a dual win.
Kennedy won forfeits at 106, 113, 138, 152, 170 and 182, and Real won a forfeit for BCCA at 126.
The Centaurs were 3-4 in matches wrestled.
Dossen won a 16-7 major decision at 132 over sophomore Mason Scott. Dossen had two takedowns and a two-point near fall in the first period and added two takedowns in the second.
Dossen secured the bonus point with three takedowns in the third.
Garritty pinned senior Mason Jaramillo at 145 in 3:38. He led 5-0 after the first period with a takedown and three-point near fall before securing the pin in the second period.
Enriquez Lopez earned a quick 42-second pin over senior Kaimana Lorick at 220.
Bondo was pinned in 1:56 at 120 by sophomore Parker Elftmann. Bondo (14-20) scored a takedown early, but Elftmann had a reversal late in the first that led to the pin.
David (18-12) also had a tough loss at 195, falling 9-5 to junior Jaxon Reichenberger Cooper. David was almost pinned early before getting a reversal to cut his deficit to 5-2 after one period.
He also scored a reversal in the third but time ran out.
Johnson (22-14) was pinned by senior Joe Jeans in 1:58 at 160, and Henry (4-11) was pinned in 41 seconds at heavyweight by sophomore Danny Contreras Sanchez.
