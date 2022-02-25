It was going to be a challenging day for Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy wrestling in the 5AA team section tournament.
But the ninth-seeded Centaurs move on in the bracket against eighth-seeded Columbia Heights in the first round Saturday, Feb. 19, at Totino-Grace High School. Columbia Heights was limited with just three wrestlers on the roster for the meet.
However, host and top-seeded Totino-Grace was next up, and the Centaurs’ team season ended in a 73-4 loss.
The Silver Eagles followed that up with a 69-12 win over Fridley and a 45-36 win over Bloomington Kennedy to win the section title.
BCCA 54, Columbia Heights 12
BCCA didn’t need to do much to claim a 54-12 win over Columbia Heights in the opening match. Only two matches were actually wrestled with both schools winning one.
The rest of the matches were either forfeits or double forfeits.
Senior Jefferson Johnson won for BCCA by pinning eighth-grader Vincint Brown in 30 seconds at 170 pounds. Senior Johnson Bondo (132), sophomore Bradley Berwald (138), sophomore Timothy Hubers (145), sophomore August Adamsson (160), senior Le’rayrone Gibson (182), senior Grant Kalka (195), sophomore Nengzong Xiong (220) and sophomore Chyance Henry (heavyweight) all won by forfeit.
Columbia Heights senior Jon Heveron pinned junior Kodjo Sewonou in 2:44 at 152 pounds, and senior Mateo Pena had a forfeit.
Totino-Grace 73, BCCA 4
BCCA fell to Totino-Grace 73-4 in the section quarterfinals.
Adamsson won the lone match for the Centaurs with a 15-5 major decision over freshman Gherig Burnes. Adamsson had three takedowns, a reversal, three 2-point near falls and a 3-point near fall.
The other close match was at 138 pounds with Bondo dropping an 8-6 decision to junior Johnathan Weikel at 138 pounds. Bondo had a reversal with 26 seconds to go in the third period but couldn’t score any more points, trailing 8-4.
He was down just 5-4 after the first period, starting with a takedown before allowing an escape, a takedown and a 2-point near fall. Bondo had a reversal in the first, as well.
Senior Michael Loger won a 13-5 major decision over sophomore Byron Hawkins at 160 pounds. Hawkins had a takedown, a reversal and an escape in the loss.
The rest of the Totino-Grace wins were either by pin or forfeit.
Sixth-ranked sophomore Ethan Sylvester pinned junior Pascal Wylie in 32 seconds at 132 pounds, and junior Alex Temple pinned Hubers in 2:46 at 145 pounds. Senior Mac Bouwman pinned Gibson in 2:22 at 182 pounds, and junior Rafael Montejo-Cortez pinned Xiong in 46 seconds at 220 points.
Sophomore Owen Swedberg pinned Henry in 1:07 at heavyweight.
Freshman Austin Herbst (106), eighth-grader Jackson Refsnider (113), sophomore Sean O’Brien (120), senior Parker Lang (126) and senior Charles Baker (195) all won by forfeit.
