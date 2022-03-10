Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy senior Jefferson Johnson looks to keep control against Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield's Jude Link in the 160-pound prelims March 4 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Johnson was pinned in 3 minutes, 23 seconds, but he did get a wrestleback later.
Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy senior Johnson Bondo looks to get an escape against Big Lake's Nolan Reiter in the 132-pound prelims March 4 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Bondo was pinned in 3 minutes, 29 seconds.
Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy seniors Johnson Bondo and Jefferson Johnson both closed their careers March 4 in the Class 2A state tournament at Xcel Energy Center.
Johnson had two matches in the 160-pound bracket, and Bondo only had one match in the 132-pound bracket.
Johnson (30-20 overall) had a very tough draw, going up against Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield senior Jude Link, who ended up winning the state title.
Link had eight takedowns and a 2-point near fall, continually cutting Johnson loose. A technical fall was in hand after putting Johnson on his back one last time, but the match ended by pinfall in 3 minutes, 23 seconds.
But since Link went on to win gold, that meant Johnson was awarded a wrestleback with Detroit Lakes junior Cade Jackson.
Jackson had a takedown and a 2-point near fall in the first before pinning Johnson in 1:37. Jackson ended up reaching the podium with a sixth-place finish.
Bondo (24-22) was paired up against Big Lake junior Nolan Reiter in his 132-pound prelim and was pinned in 3:29.
Reiter had four takedowns, a two-point near fall and a 3-point near fall with two escapes going to Bondo. Reiter ended up fifth overall in the bracket.
Despite the early exits, Bondo and Johnson both worked to make state, coming close for several years. Johnson did advance to the 5AA-6AA individual state prelims during the 2021 pandemic-changed format, but neither had ever been to state with the true format.
Bondo and Johnson both medaled in the 5AA section back in 2020 with Bondo taking fourth, just two spots shy of a state berth.
Their work paid off this year with both representing BCCA on the biggest stage, both taking second in the 5AA section to qualify.
