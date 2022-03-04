Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy senior Johnson Bondo battles on the bottom against Kennedy’s Tony Zhao during their 132-pound quarterfinal match Feb. 26 in the 5AA section meet at Bloomington Kennedy. Bondo won by a 13-6 decision and later took second in the bracket to make state.
Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy wrestling earned two state individual berths Feb. 26 in the 5AA section meet at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
Seniors Johnson Bondo (132) and Jefferson Johnson (160) both punched their tickets with wins in second-place wrestlebacks.
Bondo (28-21) pinned Minneapolis South’s Charles Denny in 5 minutes, 38 seconds to earn a state berth, and Johnson (33-17) won a 12-6 decision against Benilde-St. Margaret’s Dontrell Daniels to get his state berth.
Johnson actually made a section final after a pin over Columbia Heights’ Mohamed Omer in 1:17, and then he added an 11-1 major decision over Kennedy’s Wyatt Beaty in the semifinals before being pinned by Totino-Grace’s Michael Loger in 5:49 in the final.
Bondo had a tougher route. He won a 13-6 decision over Kennedy’s Thony Zhao before being pinned by Patrik Henry’s Lewis Yang in 4:44 in the semifinals.
Bondo needed an 8-0 major decision win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Matthew Litchy to set up a rematch with Zhao in the third-place match.
Bondo held on for a 6-3 win and because Yang pinned Denny in 3:11 in the final, he was able to get the extra match with state on the line.
Junior Kodjo Sewonou (12-18) ended up third overall in the 145-pound bracket but didn’t get a chance at a wrestleback. He won a 15-6 major decision against Patrick Henry’s Luis Vang before falling 6-1 to Roosevelt’s Franklin Wohnoutka in the semifinals.
Sewonou followed that with a 7-5 win over Minneapolis Edison’s Clark Traxler-Menz and a pin over Columbia Heights’ Albert Mahone in 1:01 to take third.
Wohnoutka lost in an 18-1 technical fall to Totino-Grace’s Alex Temple though, giving both state berths after Sewonou took third.
Sophomore Timothy Hubers (20-26) also medaled. He pinned Patrick Henry’s Philip Than in 1:59 in the 138-pound fifth-place match.
Sophomore August Adamsson (23-21) reached the podium with a 9-7 win over South’s Taro Jelinek in the 152-pound fifth-place match, and senior Grant Kalka (9-5) pinned Totino-Grace’s Subi Bakeli in 45 seconds in the 170-pound fifth-place match to also earn a medal.
Sophomores Nengzong Xiong (220) and Chyance Henry (heavyweight) also participated. Xiong finished the season 6-17, and Henry was 2-6.
