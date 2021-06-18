Brooklyn Center senior Daniel Retic came home with multiple medals in the 4A section meet at Hill-Murray High School in Maplewood.
Retic took home a fourth-place finish in the long jump with a PR distance of 20 feet, and he also PRed in the 400 to take seventh in 54.91 seconds.
Retic’s third medal was in the 200. He PRed in 23.8 to finish eighth.
Sophomore Chriony Bagana also had two medals. He PRed in the 300 hurdles to finish seventh in 46.06 seconds.
Chriony Bagana also joined sophomores Dejon Hamilton, Pascal Wylie and Michel Bagana to finish eighth in the 4x100 relay in a season-best time of 47.7.
Michel Bagana also finished 13th in the 200 in 24.25, and he PRed in the 100 to take 14th in 11.94. Junior Tay’Shawn Robinson PRed in the 400 to finish 14th in 57.75, and freshman Kurt Cedillo was 15th in the 300 hurdles in 54.08.
Chriony Bagana added a 17th-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 16-3 1/2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.