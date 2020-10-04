Brooklyn Center boys soccer was looking to get three experienced soccer players from two established programs this season, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed plans.
A midfielder from Champlin Park and two Park Center players moved and changed school districts, so they were looking to join the Centaurs.
But the players weren’t comfortable being around a lot of people in a pandemic that has infected more than 90,000 people and has killed more than 2,000 people in Minnesota.
Coach David Afolabi was bummed, but he said in a serious pandemic, he wasn’t about to try and convince anyone to come out to the team. Instead, he has to work with what he has – a very young team with two starting freshmen as the right and left back defenseman and two sophomores at midfield.
In a short nine-game regular season, it has been difficult to get the team to the level at which Afolabi said he believes they can play. Following an 11-1 loss to first-place Richfield in a Tri-Metro Conference game Sept. 25, the Centaurs are now 0-6.
But even with no wins, Afolabi has noticed good stretches of play in every game – even if for only 15 or 20 minutes. But the one thing he said is lacking is a mindset of playing as hard as possible even when down by one, two or more goals.
“That’s the mentality that I want erased from the team,” Afolabi said. “I just feel that skill-wise and playing, we are a very strong team. … In every game, I feel like we play well – even if it is for a short amount of time – we play really well. It is just for me and the coaching staff, figuring out how we can get the players to play like that for the whole game.”
Junior midfielder Brody Bush was the only player to score in the loss to Richfield – taking a shot from 40-yards out and drilling it into the net in the 57th minute.
But there were several other opportunities after falling behind 6-0 in the first half.
Bush also had a free kick from 19 yards out that he hit just over the net in the 63rd minute, and he had a 1-on-1 shot that was saved.
Senior forward/midfielder Bondo Johnson had a 1-on-1 with the goalie but was challenged and had the ball blocked for a save. He also had a shot over the net before the game ended.
During that time, freshman goalie Grant Bennett had a couple of saves with a few Richfield goals coming on rebounds with defensemen out of position on ricochets.
“The last 15 minutes, we had some very good attacking against them and almost scored three goals,” Afolabi said. “My vision for this year is building that tactical team for next year, because we are a very young team, especially the defenders.
My vision is just to work with them, build up the chemistry and just have that mindset of starting strong and finishing strong, no matter what is on the scoreboard.”
Senior forward Anthony Cabral and Johnson are the lone seniors on the team. Junior midfielders Albert Damey and Bush and junior defensemen Alexander Garduno Garcia, Jeremiah Flomo and Michel Bagana are the only other upperclassmen.
Freshmen defensemen Sean Johnson, Hudson Young and Xander Amirales and sophomore defensemen Chi Thao, Joe Possiah, Chriony Bagana, Somchay Yang and Pascal Wylie make up most of the team.
Sophomore forwards Samatar Adam and Andres Inamagua, sophomore midfielder Joshua Harris and freshmen forwards Andrew Bush and Ryan Youngdahl are also with the varsity/junior varsity squads.
And trying to get teams up to speed in a short year with only conference teams on the schedule is also tough. Afolabi said that normally, he can add some schools on the schedule that allows the team to build up stamina and chemistry.
Instead, this is a building process that will have to continue into next year.
“Next year, hopefully, we will be up there with DeLaSalle and Richfield,” Afolabi said.
