Brooklyn Center boys basketball had a tough middle of the game Jan. 12 in what ended up being a 70-55 loss to Fridley in a Tri-Metro Conference matchup.
The Centaurs (1-5 overall, 0-4 conference) are still looking to string some wins together in a season that has already had two games canceled due to the pandemic.
But there were a few positives in Wednesday’s loss.
Junior Quyavant Douglas continues to shine as one of the top players in the state. Douglas finished with 31 points in the game, and he now has 1,118 points in his career with the Centaurs, which started when he was in seventh grade.
Douglas hit two long 3-pointers and also drove to the basket for a traditional 3-point play and scored another basket inside to help the Centaurs jump out to a 13-12 lead early in the first half.
And with Brooklyn Center down 21 points, Douglas scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half to help cut the deficit to nine points with a chance to get even closer.
Douglas also had two blocks.
Of course, falling behind by over 20 points is tough, especially for a team that is still trying to grow into its potential.
And the Centaurs still battled back.
Douglas was key in the near comeback with a layup off a turnover starting off the late rally. But junior forward/guard Antoine Jones also came through with six of his 11 points down the stretch including a couple of free throws and a layup to cut the deficit to 61-49.
Sophomore forward/center Steven Nzimi also had an offensive putback during the 21-9 run.
But Brooklyn Center had two missed layups with a chance to cut the deficit to seven points, and Bashir Ahmed knocked down a 3-pointer to push the Fridley lead back to double digits for good.
Senior forward/guard Antwon Flowers also scored late, and junior forward/guard Tayvionte Powell finished with four points in the first half, including the first bucket of the game.
But in the end, Fridley was too balanced with three players in double digits and two others just short.
Gideon Cooper had 15 points, and Devin Williams and Ahmed each had 11. Antwan Smith and Eric Dean each finished with nine points.
Richfield 111, Centaurs 55
The Centaurs fell behind big early and couldn’t contain Richfield Jan. 14 in a 111-55 loss on the road.
Richfield went up 69-25 at halftime, which led to a running clock for most of the second half.
Douglas did add another 16 points, and junior forward/center Christopher Taylor returned to the lineup to add 16 points, as well.
Jones finished with 11 points, and freshman forward/guard Brandyn Holliday chipped in eight points. Senior forward/center Rahmal Tarr had four points.
Senior Mitchell January had 26 points to lead Richfield, and senior Jaedyn Patterson chipped in 19 points. Senior Jaden Wollmuth and junior Jaylen Hollins added 13 points each, and senior Bryce Joerger had 12 points.
