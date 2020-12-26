Brooklyn Center boys basketball continues to have a retention problem in the program after five very talented eighth graders decided to transfer to different high schools.
Talent does remain, but the experience on the team is down by a lot with the losses from a year ago. That will make this season even tougher with the year being shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Practices have been on pause since Nov. 28 and will not resume until Jan. 4. It is still unknown when games might start, and the postseason is still not set with fall teams only playing section tournaments.
The lone returner expected to lead the Centaurs is sophomore 6-foot forward Quyavant Douglas. Douglas is ranked 13th on Prep Hoops for the Class of 2023, and he finished with 116 points in just a few games in 2019-20.
But freshmen 5-foot-9 guard Demari Larkins (Minneapolis South), 5-foot-11 guard Zashon Rich, 5-foot-11 guard Cash Chavis (DeLaSalle), 6-foot guard Camren Smith (Minneapolis South) and 6-foot-6 center Chiang Ring (Minneapolis South) are all with new teams.
That is a loss of 893 points just from those five players. And then you get the graduations of Jameel Taylor, Kolade Johnson, Koffi Sewonou and Sam Somefun. They combined for 515 points.
That is a lot of lost production, especially with the younger players transferring out. Before the transfers, it was looking like the Centaurs would be competing for state berths for several years in the near future.
And the schedule is expected to be mostly local teams.
That makes things difficult with expected top-10 powerhouses DeLaSalle, Richfield and Columbia Heights and other top teams like Holy angels and St. Croix Lutheran.
Even teams like Fridley and St. Anthony Village are expected to be tough teams to play.
Conference preview
Brooklyn Center didn’t win a game in the Tri-Metro West Conference last season and were 5-19 overall.
DeLaSalle won the conference with an 8-0 record, and Holy angels was next at 6-2.
Fridley (4-4) and Columbia Heights (2-6) were also ahead of the Centaurs.
DeLaSalle is expected to be at the top again with no losses in the conference since 2016, but Columbia Heights might be a tougher challenge in 2021. And the conference is not being split up in 2020-21, so Richfield will also be a very good opponent after winning the Tri-Metro East and finishing with a 23-6 overall record with a 3AAA section title.
Senior 6-foot-6 guard Cade Haskins, senior 6-foot guard Keijuan White, senior 6-foot-2 guard Evan Boyd and Chavis are some players expected to lead the Islanders, which would have played at state last season before the pandemic canceled the tournament.
Haskins finished with 458 points, and White added 230. Boyd had 180, and Chavis had 221 points for the Centaurs last season.
Columbia Heights is expected to make a big leap this season with top-5 potential in Class 3A.
Senior 5-foot-11 guard Elijah Williams, junior 5-foot-9 guard Jamez Garner and senior 6-foot-3 forward Muja Burton are players expected back. Junior 6-foot-4 forward Donnavin Hinsz and junior 6-foot-4 forward Hassan Kamara also transferred to the team.
Burton had 425 points last season, and Williams added 236. Garner chipped in 107.
Hinsz finished with 180 points for Moorhead last season, and Kamara had 107 points for Osseo in 2019-20.
Richfield brings back its top five players from a season ago and is also expected to be a top Class 3A team.
Senior 6-foot guard Lamar Grayson, senior 6-foot-5 forward Ryan Miles, senior 6-foot-7 forward Isaiah Casey Hammond, junior 6-foot guard Mitchell January and junior 6-foot-4 forward Jaden Wollmuth lead a pretty strong starting core.
Grayson finished with 516 points, and Miles had 435. January was third on the team with 389 points, and Casey Hammond had 276. Wollmuth finished with 252.
Academy of Holy Angels and St. Croix Lutheran are teams that might challenge to be in the top 15 in Class 3A.
Holy Angels has two of its top players from last season back in senior 6-foot-4 forward Bryce Boyd and junior 5-foot-11 point guard Emmett Johnson. Junior 6-foot-3 guard Camden Holter also transferred over from Minneapolis Southwest.
Johnson finished with 416 points, and Boyd had 299. Holter had 327 points for Southwest last season.
St. Croix Lutheran lost senior 6-foot-4 forward Xavier Garcia, who transferred to St. Paul Humboldt, but senior 6-foot-1 point guard Zach Longueville and senior 5-foot-11 point guard Owen Bushaw are two of the top players in the state.
Longueville had 465 points, and Bushaw finished with 401.
Fridley brings back senior 5-foot-11 guard Micah Niewald, senior 5-foot-9 guard Christian Crockett and junior 6-foot-1 forward Eli Nelsen.
Crockett had 399 points, and Niewald added 332. Nelsen chipped in 142 points.
St. Anthony Village gets back senior 5-foot-10 point guard Max Kachman, senior 6-foot-3 forward Luke Omodt and sophomore 6-foot guard Nathan Lucas.
Kachman finished with 249 points, and Omodt added 243. Lucas collected 146 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.