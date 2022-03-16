Brooklyn Center boys basketball traveled to fourth-seeded Providence Academy in the 5AA section opener March 10, falling 70-45.
The 13th-seeded Centaurs (3-19 overall) kept close in the first half, only trailing 32-26 at halftime, but Providence doubled up Brooklyn Center in the second half, 38-19.
Forward/guard Quyavant Douglas closed his junior season with a 15-point performance. Douglas passed 1,000 points in his career earlier in the season and finished the year with 503, averaging 25.2 per game.
Junior forward/guard Tayvionte Powell added eight points, and junior forward/guard Antoine Jones collected six.
Senior forward/guard Max Madyun closed his high school career with five points, and junior center Xander Wagner and sophomore forward/center Yakhouba Toure each had four points. Sophomore forward/center DeShaun Pongsak finished with three points.
Senior Jimmy Fafinski led Providence Academy with 23 points, and seniors Max McCarthy and Liam Carney had 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Senior forward/guard Antwon Flowers and senior guard Kaden Navongsa joined Madyun for the last high school games of their careers.
Douglas is expected back as one of the top players in the state. Junior forward/center CJ Taylor averaged 13.9 points in 14 games, and Jones averaged 6.8 points per game.
