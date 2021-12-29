Brooklyn Center boys basketball has been rebuilding for a while due to a high number of transfers out of the program in the last few years, but after a 1-16 season last year, the Centaurs look to be a much tougher opponent.
It never hurts to have a star player, and Brooklyn Center has one in junior 6-foot guard Quayvant Douglas.
Douglas averaged 28.1 points per game, nearly scoring 500 in 17 games last season. He is currently ranked 38th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 11 junior point guard on PrepHoops.com. He also averaged over six rebounds a game and still has two seasons to improve his high school game.
Junior 6-4 forward Chris Taylor is another returner that is expected to be a nice complement to Douglas. Taylor averaged 6.2 points per game and was the third best rebounder on the team.
Both Douglas and Taylor look to be the top two scorers on the team this season.
There are also a few other players back from last season – senior forward Michael White, senior forward/center Rahmal Tarr and senior forward/guard Max Madyun.
White averaged about 2.7 points per game last season and was fourth on the team in rebounds, and Tarr averaged 1.8 points per game. Both are expected to help this season. Madyun should see some minutes too.
Newcomers to the team are senior forward/guard Antwon Flowers, senior guard Kaden Navongsa, junior forward/guard Tayvionte Powell, junior forward/guard Antoine Jones, sophomore forward/center DeShaun Pongsak and freshman forward/guard Brandyn Holliday.
The biggest loss from a year ago is the graduation of Ben Wehyee (16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
In the first game of 2021-22, Navongsa and Flowers already chipped in on offense and should be a boost to the Centaurs.
Conference preview
Brooklyn Center plays in the extremely difficult Tri-Metro Conference and will be looking for its first win in it since 2018-19 after going 0-14 a season ago.
Richfield (11-3) and Columbia Heights (10-2) tied at the top of the standings last season, and St. Croix Lutheran (10-3) and DeLaSalle (10-4) also had good seasons.
Richfield was a Class 3A state semifinalist last season and will bring back senior 6-5 forward Jaden Wollmuth and senior 6-1 guard Mitchell January.
Wollmuth is ranked 56th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 9 senior power forward, averaging 14 points per game, and January is ranked 66th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 12 senior shooting guard, averaging 11.2 points per game.
Columbia Heights was a 4AAA section semifinalist last season that brings back four of its top five scorers – senior 6-4 guard Hassan Kamara, senior 6-4 forward Muja Burton, senior 6-6 forward Donnavin Hinsz and senior 5-11 guard Terrence Brown.
Kamara averaged 17.1 points per game and is ranked 36th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 6 senior shooting guard. Burton averaged 17 points per game and is ranked 52nd in the Class of 2022 as the No. 14 senior small forward.
Hinsz averaged 14.9 points per game and is ranked 35th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 5 senior power forward, and Brown averaged 7.3 points per game and is ranked 109th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 27 senior point guard.
St. Croix Lutheran fell to Richfield in the 3AAA section semifinals last season but graduated its top three scorers. Sophomore 5-9 guard Jaden Neish does return after averaging 5.6 points per game.
Neish is ranked 125th in the Class of 2024 as the No. 49 sophomore point guard.
DeLaSalle is expected to be one of the better teams in Class 3A, ranked second entering 2021-22. DeLaSalle was a Class 3A state semifinalist last season and senior 6-0 guard Amir Everett, junior 6-1 guard Nasir Whitlock, sophomore 6-4 guard Casmir Chavis and sophomore 6-1 guard Randy McClendon Jr.
Whitlock is ranked 10th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 3 junior point guard, averaging 13.9 points per game, and Chavis, who transferred from Brooklyn Center two years ago, is ranked fifth in the Class of 2024 as the No. 2 sophomore shooting guard. Chavis averaged 6.9 points per game.
Everett is ranked 101st in the Class of 2022 as the No. 26 senior shooting guard and averaged 6.1 points per game. McClendon Jr. averaged 5.3 points per game and is ranked 14th in the Class of 2024 as the No. 5 sophomore point guard.
Senior 6-2 guard Kyle Johnson is also back after averaging 4.5 points per game. He is ranked 139th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 32 senior shooting guard.
Section preview
Despite most of the teams in the Tri-Metro Conference being in Class 3A, the Centaurs actually play in the 5AA section.
The top two teams in the section are top Class 2A teams in No. 3 Minneapolis North and No. 5 Blake with both teams expected to duke it out for the state berth.
Minneapolis North was 15-2 last season and finished as a Class 2A state semifinalist. North returns senior 6-2 guard Willie Wilson, senior 5-10 guard Meiko Anderson, senior 5-11 guard Mario Sanders and senior 6-5 forward Jacob Butler.
Wilson is ranked 21st in the Class of 2022 as the No. 6 senior point guard after averaging 16.1 points per game, and Anderson is ranked 115th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 29 senior point guard after averaging 9.5 points per game.
Sanders averaged 5.8 points per game and is ranked 144th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 38 senior point guard, and Butler averaged 5.4 points per game and is ranked 46th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 11 senior small forward.
Blake finished 15-3 last season but couldn’t compete at sections. This season, Blake returns senior 6-5 forward Theo Liu and sophomore 6-1 guard Grayson Okoronkwo.
Liu is ranked 58th in the Class of 22 as the No. 16 senior small forward after averaging 14.6 points per game, and Okoronkwo is ranked No. 17 in the Class of 2024 as the No. 5 sophomore shooting guard after averaging 16.2 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.