Brooklyn Center boys basketball has had some instability in the program for the past several seasons with new coaches and young talent transferring to other schools.
But new head coach Andre Gilbert is hoping to change that with three mantras – education first, hard work and discipline and attitude determines altitude.
The first one is about taking advantage of academics at the school, and the second refers to putting in the time and effort in the weight room and with learning the system to build the program up like a Richfield or a Minnehaha Academy.
The final mantra is about keeping focused no matter what is happening, because a team must go through growing pains in order to achieve better things in the future.
“I feel like winning and losing are the same thing,” Gilbert said. “You have to get better and better and better. If you’re winning, you have to get better to stay there. If you’re losing, you have to get better to get there. So this is a work in progress.”
Gilbert said that he and his new coaching staff are willing to work with the kids and invest in them – getting the kids into the system to learn and build from it to eventually challenge in the section tournament and possibly state.
The only way to build a foundation between the three teams is for everyone to buy into his three rules and to “build a family atmosphere,” Gilbert said. It helps that one of his assistant coaches, Lamont Gilbert, is his younger brother, so there is already a dedicated family ready to help the program.
The roster has a couple of returners, but many of the players didn’t have the opportunity to play a lot of minutes last season.
Seniors Ben Weyhee and Daniel Retic, juniors Michael Albertson, Warren Kinney, Terryon Rogers, Max Madyun, Christopher Taylor, Rahmal Tarr and Michael White and sophomore Quayvant Douglas make up varsity at the moment.
There is also a junior varsity team and a C team with freshmen – giving the program between 30 and 40 players at the moment.
“I have a fresh crew that is young,” Gilbert said. “I am going to play all of them. I am going to see if I can develop them as a unit. As we play, we are going to learn on the run. We are going to get tougher. We are going to learn to play smarter basketball, and when that does happen, I feel like we are going to come together and possibly get some great things out of these kids.”
There have been challenges implementing the new system with the COVID-19 pandemic pausing practices from Nov. 20-Jan. 4 and with precautions in place to limit practice time and only have small groups work together.
Teams also have to wear masks while playing and have checks on the athletes for possible symptoms.
Andre Gilbert said that safety comes first, and the Centaurs will take advantage of the time and space they do have and build on everything later.
One of the items for the future is also getting the team excited to play for the community and for the community to get excited about Centaurs’ basketball.
The plan is to reach out and say, “This is not the same Brooklyn Center,” Gilbert said.
“I think they will see that throughout the year – that we are reaching out to people to say, ‘OK, stop leaving the community. Come on into the schools. There are a lot of kids at these schools going to Division I right in this area,’” he said.
This season, the objective also includes being competitive in the challenging Tri-Metro Conference – which includes teams like Class 3A third-ranked DeLaSalle, fourth-ranked Richfield and 10th-ranked Columbia Heights.
Gilbert said he loves to play top talent because the athletes can find out more about themselves and figure out what to work on and how good they need to be.
“My main thing is to play against the best, and if it means getting beat every once in a while to get better, then that’s what we got to do,” he said. “And if it means that we got to work a little bit harder to get better, then that’s what we got to do.”
Holy Angels 76, Brooklyn Center 46
The first opponent of 2021 was Academy of Holy Angels, which played Richfield in the 3AAA section final last season and finished runner-up.
The Centaurs lost the opener 76-46 – falling behind by 20 points in the first half. But there were several positives.
Douglas (15 points), Weyhee (12 points), Taylor (10 points) all finished in double-digits, but there were also a few blocks and steals and some scrappy rebounds throughout the game.
Turnovers were one of the key reasons Holy Angels built its big lead with points in transition. The Centaurs also missed a few outside shots.
But overall, Gilbert said he was pleased after just four practices with a team that is fairly inexperienced on varsity.
He said he expects the team to get better as the season continues, and while many players have potential to do something special, there is still a lot to be learned in 2021.
“We’re going to use all of them,” Gilbert said. “We’re going to go out. We’re going to play hard, and we are going to play together and see if we are going to win.”
Richfield 101, Brooklyn Center 70
Brooklyn Center traveled to third-ranked Richfield on Jan. 22 and fell 101-70.
Douglas (29 points) and Weyhee (21 points) had big games. Rogers added nine points, and Taylor finished with five points.
Lamar Grayson (22 points), Ryan Miles (21 points) and Jaden Wollmuth (21 points) led Richfield.
