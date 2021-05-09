Brooklyn Center High School hasn’t had a varsity baseball team in four years, the last being a co-op with Fridley and Columbia Heights in 2017.
But the diamond has action once again with the Centaurs putting a team together as a co-op with Parnassus Prep this spring. There was a plan to field a team in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season.
Coach Kevin Pitman took over the program late in the offseason, coming over from his alma mater St. Paul Central after being an assistant coach for five seasons. But Pitman had goals of running his own team for the past several years.
And he said it was one of the “first exciting moments” of the organization when the numbers were high enough to make the season official.
“Not only having the opportunity to take over a program but to kind of build it back up from the ground up, a once-proud baseball program that has fallen on hard times,” Pitman said. “To me, that’s the kind of challenge I was looking for as a coach, and with that, there are going to be some struggles toward the beginning. But so long as you can focus on improving instead of whether or not you are winning the game, eventually, you’ll win the games.”
Brooklyn Center baseball had tons of success in the early 80s and most of the 90s. The Centaurs made state in 1980, 1982, 1991, 1992, 1995 and 1997 and won several conference titles during those years.
But the numbers dwindled until the program couldn’t have a varsity team in 2018 and 2019. But now that there is a team, it will be a process to get back to playing at a high level.
One, there isn’t a lot of baseball experience on the team with a roster mostly filled with eighth-graders and freshmen. And two, the Centaurs have already played some tough teams, such as St. Anthony.
So far, Brooklyn Center is 0-5 overall and is being outscored 109-7, including a 31-0 loss to Cherry on May 1. But it does help to have a few football players, who understand the process of growth after winning a district title this past fall, on the team.
Juniors Jailen Dillard-Shannon, Bryan Enriquez-Lopez, Lee’RayVone Gibson, Ronald Washington, freshmen Jesus Anzaldo-Lopez, Marvin Canongo Perez and Byron Hawkins are all football players getting work on the baseball field this year.
Pitman said he contacted Chauncy Williams-Barefield when he was selected head coach of the football team.
“He’s been a very valuable resource in terms of getting a sense of the school and encouraging his players to play for me,” Pitman said. “They bring a bit of that competitive edge that they have gained being successful on the football field, and it translates – the actions might not be exactly the same, but the athleticism translates, the eye-hand coordination, the speed.
“Several football players are big players for our program.”
And while the scores haven’t been close yet, Pitman said that there is still a lot of excitement from the players.
“Of course, there’s some frustrations when the innings are going a little long,” Pitman said. “But on the whole, we do a really good job of keeping things positive and using the game opportunities to inform us what we need to work on when we get back to practice. And then when we have the opportunity to practice, we practice hard and demonstrate at the next game our ability to do what we couldn’t do last game much better.”
Cristo Rey Jesuit 16, Brooklyn Center 2
The Centaurs scored once in the first and once in the fourth in a 16-2 loss to Cristo Rey Jesuit in five innings on April 28.
Jailen Dillard-Shannon and Oscar Arias-Silva both scored runs with Arias-Silva picking up the lone hit. Noah Bonds, Nathaniel Rothstein, Gavin Osterholm and Dillard-Shannon all reached base via walks.
Bonds started and pitched well despite Cristo Rey Jesuit scoring 12 runs with him on the mound. Seven of those runs were unearned.
Bonds allowed three hits and walked five, and he also struck out five in 2 1/3 innings.
Mya Brenny pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on eight hits and a walk. Brenny struck out two.
Washington Tech 13, Brooklyn Center 3
Brooklyn Center jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but fell 13-3 in five innings at Washington Tech on April 30.
Dillard-Shannon had a big game at the plate. He was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Jacob Petros also had a hit for the Centaurs.
Jack Bacon and Bonds both scored runs with Bonds, Petros and Bacon all reaching base via walks.
Arias-Silva allowed four earned runs on two hits and two walks in three innings, striking out two.
Brenny allowed three earned runs on four hits in 2/3 of an inning, and Bacon allowed three earned runs on two hits and three walks in 1/3 of an inning.
“We’ve experienced some growing pains, but I try to kind of maintain the mindset of whether or not we are improving and we certainly are,” Pitman said. “Whether that’s reflected in the box scores kind of remains to be seen just yet, but we are getting better, and that is all you can really ask for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.