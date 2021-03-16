Breck Nordic skiing competed in the 6A section meet March 1 at Theodore Wirth Park with the girls team finishing fifth overall and the boys team taking seventh.

Girls

Senior Britt Helgaas closed her high school career, but the rest of the team will be expected back in 2022 after helping Breck finish with a 304 to take fifth as a team.

Junior Ella Fullerton led the way with a 20th-place finish in 24 minutes, 39.3 seconds (13:12 classic, 11:27.3 skate). Helgaas was next in 24th in 24:50.5 (13:29 classic, 11:21.5 skate).

Junior Izzy Pink finished 26th in 25:37.2 (13:43 classic, 11:54.2 skate), and eighth-grader Esme Gulbransen was next in 30th in 26:10.6 (14:11 classic, 11:59.6 skate).

Freshmen Lilia Yorkhall and Elin Wellmann were 32nd and 34th, respectively. Yorkhall’s time was 26:18.6 (14:00 classic, 12:18.6 skate), and Wellmann’s time was 26:36.9 (14:40 classic, 11:56.9 skate).

Junior Caroline Palmer took 55th in 30:39.5 (16:24 classic, 14:15.5 skate).

Boys

Seniors Ben Drysdale and Will Murphy skied in their final high school race, but three of the top four finishers on the team are expected back in 2022.

As a group, Breck finished seventh with a 258.

Junior Joshua Goh led the way with a 24th-place finish in 21:21.8 (11:08 classic, 10:13.8 skate), and sophomore Harris Gulbransen was next with a 36th-place finish in 23:24.7 (12:46 classic, 10:38.7 skate).

Drysdale was third on the team, taking 40th in 23:47.1 (12:26 classic, 11:21.1 skate), and junior Sawyer Garrison finished the team scoring with a 46th-place finish in 24:26.3 (13:13 classic, 11:13.3 skate).

Breck junior Maverick Pink took 49th in 24:39.4 (13:10 classic, 11:29.4 skate), and freshman Jackson Garrison was 51st in 25:23.6 (13:20 classic, 12:03.6 skate). Murphy finished 54th in 25:55.1 (13:25 classic, 12:30.1 skate).

