Breck Nordic boys skiing is sending freshman Josh Frett to the state meet after Frett took fourth overall Feb. 10 in the 6A section meet at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.
Frett crossed the finish line in 27 minutes, 53 seconds (14:31 classic, 13:22 pursuit).
The boys team ended up taking sixth with a 333.
Senior Joshua Goh took 16th in 30:06 (15:22 classic, 14:44 pursuit), and senior Sawyer Garrison was 25th in 33:21 (17:37 classic, 15:44 pursuit).
Sophomore Jackson Garrison finished 29th in 33:47 (17:40 classic, 16:07 pursuit), and freshman Sevi Adrian was 42nd in 36:47 (20:13 classic, 16:34 pursuit).
Sebastian Cherian and Jackson Snyder took ninth in the sprint relay semifinals in 16:09.
The girls team finished fifth with a 338, led by senior Ella Fullerton’s 10th-place finish in 34:35 (18:12 classic, 16:23 pursuit).
Senior Isabella Pink and sophomore Lilia Yorkhall were 16th and 17th, respectively. Pink finished in 36:38 (20:13 classic, 16:25 pursuit), and Yorkhall finished in 37:41 (20:31 classic, 17:10 pursuit).
Freshman Esme Gulbransen was 21st in 39:00 (21:06 classic, 17:54 pursuit), and sophomore Eva Snyder finished 39th in 48:50 (26:49 classic, 22:01 pursuit).
Lulu McGarry and Elin Wellman finished eighth in the sprint relay semifinals in 17:42.
