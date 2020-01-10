Breck gymnastics finished fourth out of eight teams in Division 2 Jan. 4 at the MGGOA Classic meet at Park Center.

The Mustangs scored 124.125 points, just behind third-place Park Center (124.375).

Sophomore Erika Johnson had medals in all events. She took third on the floor with an 8.45, and she was fourth on the uneven bars with a 7.925. Johnson also medaled with a sixth-place finish on the vault with an 8.55 and a seventh-place finish on the beam with an 8.0.

Junior Norah Madson added a medal on the floor, taking ninth with an 8.1, and junior Dayas Hawkins medaled on the vault with a 10th-place finish score of 8.4.

Johnson ended up third overall in the all-around with a 32.925. Madson was ninth with a 30.775, and Senior Lindsay Shermeta was 10th with a 30.475.

Shermeta was 14th on the vault with an 8.3, and Madson was 19th with an 8.275. Eighth-grader Katie Wade tied for 28th with an 8.05.

Shermeta was also 12th on the bars with a 7.025, and Madson was 21st with a 6.725. Hawkins was 24th on the bars with a 6.375.

Madson and Shermeta were 14th and 15th, respectively on the beam. Madson scored a 7.675, and Shermeta had a 7.5. Hawkins was 20th on the beam with a 7.15.

Hawkins was 13th on the floor with an 8.025, and Shermeta was tied for 20th with a 7.65. Hawkins was 14th in the all-around with a 29.95.

St. Paul Highland Park won the D2 title with a 132.1, led by senior Lucy Lipscomb who won the all-around with a 35.85. She won the vault with a 9.45 and the bars with an 8.5. She also tied for first on the floor with a 9.1 and took second on the beam with an 8.8.

