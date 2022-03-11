The Breck/Blake boys swimming and diving co-op came into the Class A state meet as the favorite, and the squad didn’t disappoint.
The co-op finished with 495.5 points at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, easily winning the title over second-place Alexandria (203).
Six individual titles and three relay titles definitely helped, as did the state records.
Seniors Charlie Crosby, James Pan and Daniel Gabriel and junior Charlie Egeland won the 200 medley relay with an Automatic All-American time of 1 minute, 29.28 seconds, setting a new Class A state record.
Crosby later set the All-Time Minnesota state record in the 50 free, winning with an Automatic All-American time of 19.57, just .28 away from the national record.
Junior Jack Schurtz-Ford, freshman Henry Webb, Crosby and Pan also broke a Class A state record in the 400 free relay, finishing with an Automatic All-American time of 3:02.09.
Egeland also broke the Class A state record in the 200 free with an Automatic All-American time of 1:38.
Crosby won the 100 backstroke with an Automatic All-American time of 46.64, but he also broke the all-time Minnesota state record in prelims, finishing in 46.41. Schurtz-Ford was third in 51.79, and senior Spencer Okoronkwo took fifth in 53.32.
Pan added a title in the 200 IM with an Automatic All-American time of 148.12, just shy of his own record he set the year prior. Sophomore Cayden Liao also tied for fifth in the 200 IM in 1:57.28.
Pan won the 100 breaststroke, finishing 1-2 with teammate Egeland. Both had Automatic All-American times. Pan finished in 54.37, just missing his own state record by .21, and Egeland touched the wall in 54.87. Sophomore Andrew Colgan took fourth in 58.29.
Webb won the 100 free with an All-American Consideration time of 45.34. Schurtz-Ford took fifth in 47.32, and Gabriel was seventh in 47.93.
Egeland, Schurtz-Ford, Gabriel and Webb also won the 200 free relay with an All-American Consideration time of 1:25.61.
Webb added an All-American Consideration time in the 200 free with a third-place finish in 1:39.09, and sophomore Josiah March was fourth in 1:45.42.
Junior Nam Truong was third in the 100 butterfly in 52.14, and senior Lucio Bollettieri took fourth in 52.42. Colgan was sixth in 53.15.
March took third in the 500 free in 4:40.73, and Bollettieri was sixth in 4:50.97. Liao also medaled, taking eighth in 4:55.67.
Sophomore Colin Craig and junior Warren Strootman finished fifth and sixth in the diving competition. Craig had a 384.45, and Strootman finished with a 382.4.
Truong added a 10th-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 55.26, and freshman Dominic Bollettieri was 12th in 100 breaststroke in 1:01.81.
