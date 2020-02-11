Junior Sydney Bispala and freshman Ciara Kinney led the Breck Alpine girls skiing team Feb. 6 in the 5A section meet at Afton Alps.

Kinney finished 33rd, and Bispala was 39th.

Kinney’s time was 1 minute, 20.08 seconds, and she had a solid second run to propel her up 16 spots. Kinney’s first run was in 43.85, and she had the 29th-fastest time on the second run in 36.76.

Bispala’s time was 1:22.13. Her first run was in 42.78, and her second run was in 39.35.

Senior Violet Garvis closed her high school career with a 54th-place finish in 1:26.54 with a first run of 44.77 and a second run of 41.47.

Freshman Eva Breiland was 70th in 1:34.85 with a first run of 49.41 and a second run of 45.44, and senior Mary O’Grady closed her high school career in 77th in 1:39.13 with a first run of 50.94 and a second run of 48.19.

Seventh-grader Sephina Switz was 84th in 1:48.52 with a first run of 38.7 and a second run of 1:09.82.

Boys finish 14th overall

The Breck boys took 14th overall with a 119 and also closed their 2019-20 season.

Senior Nathan Rockafellow was 57th in 1:23.9 with a first run of 41.39 and a second run of 42.51, and sophomore Anders Dean took 63rd in 1:25.58 with a first run of 47.87 and a second run of 37.71.

Freshman Wyatt Birdsong was 65th in 1:29.16 with a first run of 34.14 and a second run of 55.02, and senior Kyle Hafemeyer was 68th in 1:31.22 with a first run of 39.41 and a second run of 51.81.

Senior Max McKoy finished 79th in 1:54.71 with a first run of 1:08.31 and a second run of 46.4.

Rockafellow, Hafemeyer and McKoy closed their high school careers.

