P22PCGolf1.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center’s Alysen Blomberg tees off on the first day of the Class AAA state tournament.

 (Photo by Mike Shaughnessy)

Park Center golfer Alysen Blomberg and Champlin Park golfer Bryan Terhaar represented their respective schools last week at the Class AAA state golf meet on June 13 and 14 at Bunker Hills Golf Club.

Park Center

Tags

Load comments