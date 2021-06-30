Armstrong Legion baseball started strong June 24 in a North Hennepin League game at Champlin Park.
The Falcons, now sponsored by the Chester Bird Post 523 Legion in Golden Valley, took an early two-run lead against the Rebels, but the lead was lost in four-run third inning. The offense couldn’t get the momentum back in a 10-3 loss.
The loss dropped Armstrong Legion to 0-3 in the North Hennepin League and 1-5-1 overall this summer. The lone win was a non-league game against Academy of Holy Angels June 16. The season started with a 6-6 tie against Spring Lake Park June 10.
The Falcons fell 12-5 to Totino-Grace June 19 in the St. Louis Park tournament, and they also fell 4-1 to Lino Lakes on June 22. The other North Hennepin League losses were against Maple Grove in a 12-0 game on June 16 and to Osseo in a 10-0 game on June 23.
Armstrong 6, Spring Lake Park 6
Armstrong Legion went back in forth with the Panthers on June 10 in a 6-6 tie.
Dayton Franke (2-for-5) had a triple, a run scored and an RBI, and Jeremy Cisewski had a double and an RBI. Keegan Marek added a double, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases, and Chris Brey had a single, a run scored and an RBI.
Onterrio Moore had an RBI, as well, and Micah Brown had a stolen base and a run scored. Bryce Campbell also had a hit and a run scored, and Erik Berg scored the other run after reaching base on two walks.
Cisewski allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks in three innings, striking out two. Ryan Wilkenson allowed a run on two hits and two walks in three innings, striking out three.
Brady Dickson walked one and struck out three in two scoreless innings.
Maple Grove 12, Armstrong 0
The Falcons lost 12-0 in five innings against Maple Grove on June 16.
Bryce Campbell (2-for-3) had a double, but only three players reached base in the loss.
Wilkenson took the loss on the mound, allowed five runs on three hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings.
Brian Roston allowed five runs on five hits and two walks in two innings, striking out one, and Dickson allowed two runs on a hit and three walks in 2/3 of an inning, striking out two.
Armstrong 6, Holy Angels 1
Armstrong Legion finally came through in a 6-1 win over Academy of Holy Angels June 19 in the first game of the St. Louis Park tournament.
Campbell was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Berg also had two runs scored. Matt Levy had a hit and two RBIs, and Roston added a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Marek had a double and an RBI, and Rilei Reinke had two hits and a run scored. Moore also had a hit.
Mac Olson earned the win. He allowed two hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. Olson had 12 strikeouts.
Dylan Inninger struck out the only batter he faced.
Totino-Grace 12, Armstrong 5
The Falcons started the second game of the St. Louis Park tournament well with an early two-run lead, but Totino-Grace scored five times in the bottom of the first in an eventual 12-5 loss for Armstrong.
Brey was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Marek was 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Campbell was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Levy added an RBI, a run scored and a single.
Inniger had a run scored and a hit.
Inniger took the loss. He allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and four walks in four innings, striking out four. Dickson allowed two runs on two hits in one inning.
Lino Lakes 4, Armstrong 1
Armstrong Legion fell 4-1 to Lino Lakes on June 22.
Franke earned the lone RBI, and Roston had a hit and a run scored. Reinke was 3-for-3 with a double, and Campbell and Marek also had hits.
Brown allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in three innings to take the loss. Dickson allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in three innings, striking out one, and Franke allowed two hits and struck out one in one inning.
Osseo 10, Armstrong 0
The Falcons fell 10-0 in six innings June 23 at Osseo.
Campbell was 2-for-3 with a double, and Reinke, Franke and Marek added hits.
Cisewski took the loss. He allowed six runs on six hits and six walks in 2 2/3 innings, striking out one. Wilkenson allowed a hit and three walks in 2 1/3 innings, and Berg allowed a run on a hit and a walk in 2/3 of an inning, striking out one.
Champlin Park 10, Armstrong 3
Armstrong Legion closed last week in a 10-3 loss June 24 at Champlin Park.
The offense started well with two runs in the top of the first.
Campbell singled, and Reinke sacrificed him to second on a bunt. Marek later walked, and Moore hit a 2-run double to right to bring Campbell and Marek home for a 2-0 lead.
Evan Hammonds tripled and scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first to cut into the Falcons’ lead, but Armstrong scored again in the second inning.
Berg and Dickson had back-to-back singles, and they went to second and third on a passed ball with one out. Reinke walked to load the bases, and Cisewski was safe on an infield single to earn an RBI and a 3-1 lead.
The Falcons also almost scored in the third. Roston reached on an error, and Berg singled . Roston went to third on a sacrifice fly, but the inning ended with a failed double steal attempt. Roston was thrown out at home plate.
The Rebels made Armstrong pay in the bottom of the third with four runs to take a 6-3 lead.
Tanner Thompson doubled to right field, and he reached third on an error. Sam Berg walked and stole second to runners on second and third, and Ryan Oberstar had an RBI infield single to the shortstop to tie the game at 3-3.
Tyler Trombley added an RBI single to right, and Dylan Shuck later walked to load the bases. Justice Knight hit a 2-run single to make it 6-3 Rebels.
Knight added a 2-run double in the fifth, and Oberstar had an RBI double in the sixth. Trombley had another RBI single in the sixth to make it 10-3 Champlin Park.
Armstrong’s offense struggled after the third inning, not reaching base again. The game did end on two deep fly balls to the outfield off the bats off Campbell and Reinke that were tracked down on nice running catches by the Rebels’ outfielders Evan Hammonds in center field and Jack Harris in right field.
Roston took the loss. He allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks in three innings, striking out three. Dickson allowed four runs on four hits and two walks in three innings, striking out one.
Jamey Grindle went the distance for the Rebels. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks, striking out six.
