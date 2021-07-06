Armstrong Legion baseball bounced back after a tough week in the North Hennepin League June 29 with a 12-2 win over Coon Rapids in five innings.
The Falcons had two big innings with crooked numbers put on the board.
Armstrong scored five runs in the first inning to take a big lead and added another run in the second. But the Cardinals stayed in the game with two runs in the top of the third.
The Falcons put Coon Rapids away in the bottom of the fifth with six runs to 10-run rule the Cardinals for the win.
The power was apparent from the start as Bryce Campbell and Rilei Reinke singled to put on with no outs, setting up Chris Brey for a big RBI chance.
Brey (2-for-3) delivered with a 3-run home run to left field on a 1-0 pitch to give Armstrong a 3-0 lead.
The scoring wasn’t done in the inning as Keegan Marek reached on an error after Brey’s homer, and he later stole second.
Erik Berg lined a single to right field to bring home Marek and make it 4-0.
Dylan Inniger later singled to put runners on the corners with one out, and Matt Levy drove home Berg on a sacrifice fly.
Brey’s power display continued in the bottom of the second with another home run to left field to make it 6-0.
The bottom of the fifth inning ended in a walk-off hit for the 10-run rule.
Reinke walked and advanced to third on an error by the pitcher, and he scored after Brey reached on an error to make it 7-2.
Marek singled, and Berg later walked to load the bases with one out. Inniger (2-for-3) then cleared the bases with a 3-run double to center to push the lead to 10-2.
The bases were loaded again after Levy reached on an error and Chris Opatrny walked. Campbell (2-for-4) then roped a single to left to bring home Inniger and Levy for the game-winning hit.
Inniger went the distance on the mound and struck out seven. He allowed no earned runs, one hit and five walks in the five innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.