Armstrong Legion baseball has had some tough stretches this summer, with a 6-1 loss to Anoka on July 13 being no exception.
There were some hard hit balls right at fielders, and the defense made several nice plays yet again. But a couple of lapses hurt against Anoka.
Armstrong trailed by just two runs in the top of the sixth before the Tornadoes scored three more times to break the game open.
Runners were on first and second with two outs when Ben Pocta singled to right field. There was a close play at the plate, but Jaden Lappann scored. The problem was that the players had a little bit of a mental lapse and lost track of the runner on third, Nate Tillman, who also came in to score.
Sawyer Chell followed with an RBI single to left-center field to push Anoka’s lead to 6-1.
The Falcons trailed 1-0 early but tied the game in the bottom of the third.
Bryce Campbell doubled over the right fielder’s head, and he came in to score on an error in the infield a little later.
Anoka came back with two runs in the top of the fourth, however.
Michael McGonigal and Austin Lang both singled and Parker Colbert walked to load the bases. Micah Brown was able to strike out the next better before hitting Tillman to bring in the first run of the inning.
Brown was able to get a flyout to center field before allowing an RBI single to left field by Pocta. But Matt Levy was able to throw a strike to Erik Berg at home plate, and the Falcons catcher tagged out Colbert trying to score on the same play to end the inning.
There were a few other nice defensive plays, as well. Campbell made a nice running catch on a line drive to center field in the fifth, and Onterrio Moore made a couple of nice picks at first base on groundouts throughout the game.
Armstrong threatened in the bottom of the seventh. Brian Roston reached base on a fielder’s choice, and Moore and Ryan Wilkinson reached base via errors to load the bases with just one out.
But a pop up to the shortstop and a groundout to third ended the game.
Rilei Reinke and Roston also had hits, but Anoka pitcher Simon Dorst went the distance and allowed just the three hits and an unearned run. Dorst struck out six and walked one.
Brown allowed three earned runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three in four innings and took the loss.
Brady Dickson allowed three runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out two in three innings of relief.
Armstrong 6, Andover 3
The sticks broke out to end the regular season on a high note, as Armstrong Legion defeated Andover 6-3 on July 16.
Campbell finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Wilkenson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Levy was 3-for-4 with one run scored.
Reinke added an RBI double, and Roston had a double and a run scored. Cisewski had a hit and a run scored, as well.
