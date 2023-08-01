p2 spt roc gsoc dyson
Cooper sophomore midfielder Emma Dyson battles for possession in the first half Aug. 31 against Chaska in a Metro West Conference game in 2021.

 (Sun Post File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

The Armstrong/Cooper girls soccer team is set to return this fall for yet another year of competitive high school soccer in the metro, competing in Section 6AAA.

The Wings earned a 7-9-1 overall record last season, fifth of nine in the Tri-Metro conference, ending their season with a loss to Minneapolis Washburn in the Section 6AAA quarterfinal.

  

