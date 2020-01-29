Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey dropped games to Champlin Park/Coon Rapids and Hopkins/St. Louis Park last week, but there were some positive signs for the young squad.
The Wings (6-15 overall, 2-10 Northwest Suburban) haven’t one since Dec. 26, but growing pains were expected this season with new coaches, led by Kelly Crandall, and a team with 12 of the 26 girls being sophomores or younger. That includes eight freshmen.
Freshman forward Cara Cook (four goals, eight assists) and sophomore forward Paige Loidolt (eight goals, three assists) are the top two in points on the team.
Sophomore forward Julia Campion (two goals), sophomore forward/defenseman Mackenzie Johnson (two goals, assist), freshman forward Rachel Vigen (goal), freshman forward Clare Sondrall (assist) and eighth-grade defenseman Erin Palony (two goals) have all contributed in the offensive production.
There are also several juniors who are making progress this season. Forwards Libby Plath (four goals, three assists) and Lauren Krueger (five goals, assist) are third and fourth in points on the team. Forward/defenseman Olivia Adams (assist) and forward Brooke Dammen (assist) have also seen plenty of ice time.
And junior goalie Lindsay Batz is the starting goalie with 692 saves and a 3.39 goals against average.
Senior forwards Izzy Kriesel (three goals, three assists) and Autumn Lindgren (two goals, two assists) and senior defensemen Hannah Schneider (three assists), Hannah Johnson (two assists) and Hailey Mattson (assist) have complemented the young core this season.
Senior goalie Kayle Launderville is the back-up goalie who has 32 saves in two periods of work.
Champlin Park 6, Wings 1
The Wings are not being looked at lightly even during a nine-game losing streak. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids coach Jim Koltes said he watched film on the Wings several times and was impressed with what he saw.
And even in a 6-1 loss to the Rebels, the Wings were being praised.
“I think the Crandalls do an awesome job over here,” Koltes said. “I have watched a couple of game tapes of these guys, and just today I watched a little bit. They are a good hockey team. (Batz) is a tough goaltender to beat.”
Armstrong/Cooper was outshot 49-13, but no goal came easy for the Rebels, and that includes two power-play goals.
Possession ended up being the true Achilles’ Heel for the Wings with Champlin Park/Coon Rapids getting to the puck behind the boards and keeping it in the zone for multiple opportunities at a time.
That limited the offensive production and also made things tough on both Batz and Launderville, who came in to play the third period.
Loidolt was making plays on both sides of the ice. She had a blocked shot in the first period and later forced a turnover at center ice in the third period, which to Loidolt’s one-on-one chance and Armstrong/Cooper’s lone goal.
Adams and Sondrall had two of the four shots in the first period, and both were breakaway chances.
Palony and Johnson each had shots in the third period that gave the Rebels fits, as well.
In the net, Batz stopped several shots in a row, some on scrambles right in front of the net. Launderville also made a couple of kick saves on centering passes.
Batz had 30 saves on 34 shots, and Launderville had 13 saves on 15 shots.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids took the lead in the first period on a goal by freshman defenseman Kylie Scott. Batz had held her own early in the possession, but the Rebels won the battle behind the net and the puck was able to be centered to Scott’s stick.
Batz was shielded a bit, and the puck went past her left shoulder.
Senior forward Anna Beczkalo also was able to sneak a puck past Batz after another scramble for the puck and few seconds later to make it 2-0.
With the lead and the time of possession advantage, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids added two goals in the second and two more in the third.
Hopkins/Park 4, Wings 2
The Wings and Royals exchanged goals in both the first and third periods, but the second period proved to be the difference in a 4-2 loss to Hopkins/Park.
Overall, Armstrong/Cooper was outshot 39-28.
Vigen scored on a pass by Loidolt just under seven minutes into the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2, but junior defenseman Abby Meyer scored a power-play goal at the 3:13 mark to clinch the win for the Royals.
Freshman forward Alicia Swenson and eighth-grade forward Avery Shaw scored goals for Hopkins/Park in the second period, and sophomore goalie Leah Bosch had 13 of her 26 saves.
Loidolt scored in the first period to tie the Royals at 1-1 with an assist to Krueger. Junior forward and Yale recruit Erin Brousseau scored the first goal for Hopkins/Park.
Batz stopped 35 shots for the Wings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.