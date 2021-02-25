Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey has shown some positives this season despite a small roster, limited time on the ice with a shortened season and only Northwest Suburban Conference teams on the schedule.
The Wings (0-10-1 overall) are still searching for their first win of the year, but they have had close games. Armstrong/Cooper has five losses by less than three goals and one tie.
One of those close games came on Feb. 20 in a 5-2 loss to Anoka/Spring Lake Park (2-7-1).
The Wings also had a tough challenge against Class 2A eighth-ranked Maple Grove (8-3), falling 7-0 at New Hope Ice Arena. But even in that game, there were some good plays.
One, senior goalie Lindsey Batz is playing very well despite some obvious lapses on defense in front of her. In the first period against the Crimson, she stopped 13 shots with another three shots being turned away before the puck could be put on goal.
There were rebound chances and times when Maple Grove possessed the puck in the Wings’ zone for several minutes at a time. But Batz only allowed one goal to get past her in the first period.
That continued in the second period with one goal being allowed until there was less than six minutes to go in the period.
The offense struggled with just six shots on goal total against the Crimson, but down 2-0 in the second, senior forwards Libby Plath and Sydney Dixon and junior forward Julia Campion entered the offensive zone with a chance to get something toward the net. The chance never led to a shot as the puck couldn’t be controlled in front of the net.
Dixon later negated a Crimson chance with a poke check that led to a clear during a penalty kill, and senior forward Brooke Dammen was able to get a shot on goal that was saved by Maple Grove senior goalie Brooke Cassibo.
Freshman forward Ruby Monogue also had a chance but her shot went just wide.
Junior forward Paige Loidolt had a blocked shot, and Batz saved three shots by Maple Grove. But eventually the pressure led to a third goal.
That opened the floodgates as the Crimson scored three more times in the final 2:08 of the period to lead 6-0.
Senior forward Cara Cook and freshman defenseman Claire Riestenberg both had shots that were saved in the third period, and freshman defenseman Erin Palony had a blocked shot.
Senior defenseman Olivia Adams had a shot turned away by Cassino in the first period. Defensively, senior defenseman Lauren Krueger was able to steal a puck to avoid a short-handed chance, and sophomore defenseman Clare Sondrall had a blocked shot.
Adams, Cook and Krueger also helped force a turnover.
Batz finished with 36 saves, and sophomore goalie Makayla LeVoir stopped all four shots she faced. Cassibo had four saves for the Crimson, and senior goalie Donna Fowler had two saves.
Senior forward Tristana Tatur had three assists for Maple Grove, and senior defenseman Jenna Timm had two assists.
Senior forward Lauren Stenslie, junior forward Tia Rice, sophomore forward Stella Retrum and freshman forward Bella Shipley each had a goal and an assist.
Junior forward Taylor Holm and sophomore forward/defenseman Madison Soukup added goals, and senior forward Courtney Leising, senior defenseman Brigit Goetsch and junior defenseman Jenna Brandt also had assists.
Anoka/SLP 5, Wings 2
Armstrong/Cooper scored twice in the third period but fell 5-2 to Anoka/Spring Lake Park at Osseo’s Dick Vraa Ice Arena on Feb. 20.
Campion had an unassisted goal with under three minutes to go, and she also assisted Dixon on a goal earlier in the third. Plath also had an assist.
Junior defenseman Katie Booth scored twice and added an assist to lead Anoka/SLP, and senior forwards Ella Christoff and Heather Sager each had a goal and an assist.
Sophomore forward Ella Hennes also scored, and senior forward Alea Zemlicka and sophomore defenseman Layla Alm each had assists.
Batz had 23 saves for the Wings, and eighth-grade goalie Annika Olson stopped 34 shots for Anoka/SLP.
