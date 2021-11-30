Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey remains very young for the 2021-22 season with only nine upperclassmen on a 27-player roster.
The Wings finished 0-17-1 overall a year ago and will look to improve a little bit this winter, and the top points finishers on the squad are back to help that cause.
Senior forwards Paige Loidolt (goal, five assists) and Mackenzie Johnson (three goals, three assists) and junior Cara Cook (four goals, six assists) are all back for Armstrong/Cooper.
There are some key graduations with goalie Lindsey Batz being one of the main ones. Batz had 618 saves, finishing with a 5.77 goals against average and a .857 save percentage.
Senior goalie Emma Launderville and junior goalie Makayla LeVoir both saw time in the net a year ago, and Makayla LeVoir has already seen time in the net as Launderville finished off her swimming season.
Newcomers to varsity, sophomore Emma Kahl and freshman Olive Riley, also add to the goalie depth.
Junior forward Rachel Vigen (assist) and junior defenseman Clare Sondrall (goal, assist) also return, and sophomore forwards Lydia College (goal), Ruby Monogue and Elizabeth Brey are back as well.
Sophomore defensemen Erina Palony (two assists) and Claire Riestenberg bring more experience to the blue line, and freshmen forwards Anna Rausch and Taylor Fruetel add depth to the offense.
There were other graduations besides Batz with forwards Libby Plath (two goals, three assists), Sydney Dixon (goal, assist) and Brooke Dammen and defensemen Olivia Adams (two assists), Lauren Krueger, Ashley Miller and Sydney Temple leaving some spots to fill in the lineup.
Senior Julie Campion (two goals, three assists) and juniors Ainsley Ducharme (three goals), Heidi Kuykendall, Ella Temple and Sydney Schmidt are also not listed on the 2021-22 roster.
But there are several newcomers including senior forward Marlee Fisher and senior forward/defenseman Brynn Anderson that look to have an impact.
Sophomore forward/defenseman Ella Picka and sophomore defenseman Brielle Anderson, freshmen forwards Caitlin Hoffman, Anna Paavola, Ava Mack, freshmen defensemen Stellie Lemieux and Claire Hansen and eighth-graders forward Aiyana Staples and forward/defenseman Brianna Levoir also join the team.
Conference preview
Armstrong Cooper plays in one of the toughest conferences with four top-20 teams to face – No. 1 Andover, No. 10 Centennial/Spring Lake Park, No. 12 Maple Grove and No. 17th Rogers.
Blaine, Elk River/Zimmerman and Blaine are also close to the top-20 and could move up.
2020 State runner-up Andover is the favorite to win the conference after claiming the last three NWSC titles.
There is a lot of turnover for the Huskies with several key players graduated, but the program has a lot of young talent and still has some starters back.
Senior forward Sara Kaiser and junior forwards Ella Boerger, Madison Brown and Isa Goettl are a few players back.
Boerger was third on the team last season with 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists), and Brown was fifth with 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists). Kaiser was sixth with 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists), and Goettl was eighth with 21 points (11 goals, 20 assists).
Junior goalie Courtney Stagman also returns after posting a 16-1 record with a .053 goals against average and a .950 save percentage.
The three teams expected to challenge the Huskies are Centennial/Spring Lake Park, Maple Grove and Rogers.
State qualifier Centennial/Spring Lake Park brings back senior forward Megan Goodreau and junior forwards Lauren O’Hara and Ella O’Hearn.
Goodreau finished with 45 points (26 goals, 19 assists) a year ago, and O’Hara was second on the team with 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists). O’Hearn finished with nine goals and seven assists.
Sophomore goalie Kaitlin Groess also returns. Groess was 13-5 with a 2.61 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.
5AA section runner-up Maple Grove brings back senior forward Taylor Holm, senior defenseman Jenna Brandt, junior forwards Stella Retrum, Tia Rice and Ella Olson and sophomore forward Bella Shipley.
Retrum was third on the team with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) last season, and Rice was fourth with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists). Shipley (four goals, six assists), Holm ( five goals, five assists) and Olson (six goals, four assists) all had 10 points.
Rogers, which lost to Maple Grove in the 5AA semifinals last season, brings back senior forwards Avery Farrell, Paige Vreeman and Anna Scherling and junior forward Ava Johansson.
Farrell led the team with 24 points (15 goals, nine assists), and Vreeman was second with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists). Johansson was fourth on the team with 13 points (seven goals, six assists), and Scherling finished with 10 points (three goals, seven assists).
Junior goalie Lauren Larson also returns. Larson was 5-6 with a 2.96 goals against average and a .870 save percentage.
Section preview
The Wings are moving back to Class 2A this season, as well, and will play in the 6AA section.
The 6AA section is extremely difficult with No. 2-ranked Edina, No. 7-ranked Wayzata and No. 14-ranked Blake all highlighting the competition.
Class 2A defending state champion Edina returns senior defenseman Vivian Jungels (University of Minnesota recruit), senior forward Berit Lindborg (Ohio State University recruit) junior forward Lauren Zawoyski, junior forward Jane Kuehl (Princeton University recruit) and sophomore forward Hannah Halverson.
Jungels was second on the team with 45 points (34 goals, 11 assists), and Zawoyski was fourth with 19 points (five goals, 14 assists). Halverson was next with 17 assists (four goals, 13 assists), and Kuehl added 13 points (six goals, seven assists).
Lindborg had 12 points (six goals, six assists).
Wayzata, which lost to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the 6AA semifinals in 2020, brings back senior forward Mallory Coffin, senior forward/defenseman Sloane Matthews (Clarkson University recruit) and senior forward Julia Lindahl.
Senior goalie Uma Corniea (Princeton University recruit) returns to the net. Corniea had a .087 goals against average and a .956 save percentage.
Coffin and Matthews were tied for second on the team with 23 points. Coffin had six goals and 17 assists, and Matthews finished with 10 goals and 13 assists. Lindahl was next with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists).
Senior goalie Annika Lavender is also back. Lavender was 10-8-1 with 419 saves, finishing with a 2.14 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.
Blake, which lost to Edina in the 6AA semifinals, also has several returners with junior forwards Suzy Higuchi, Elizabeth Morrison, Sam Broz and Julia Jung back to lead the scoring.
Higuchi (13 goals, 13 assists) and Morrison (17 goals, nine assists) both had 26 points to lead the team last winter.
Broz was next with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists), and Jung finished with 12 points (five goals, seven assists).
Senior goalie Molly Haag (250 saves) and junior goalie Abigail Ziehl (257 saves) are both back in net, as well. Ziehl was the starter, finishing with a 2.18 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. Haag had a 3.22 goals against average and a .899 save percentage.
Senior defensemen Julia Blum (Brown University recruit) and Kate Kasica (Harvard University recruit) are also back.
