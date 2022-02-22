Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey had one of its better seasons in a while in 2021-22, finishing 11-14-1 overall.
The Wings didn’t win a game last season and had seven and six wins the two seasons prior. You have to go back to the 2013-14 season for the last time Armstrong/Cooper won 11 or more games. The Wings won 14 that season.
And the rising trajectory of the program should continue in the next few years with so many young players, despite a season-ending 5-0 loss to Blake Feb. 12 at Blake Arena in the 6AA section tournament.
Senior forwards Paige Loidolt, Mackenzie Johnson, Brynn Anderson and Marlee Fisher and senior goalie Emma Launderville all played minutes this season with Loidolt and Johnson finishing first and fifth for points on the team.
And they all played their final high school games, leaving the need for others to try and fill those gaps.
But the rest of the team would be expected back with sophomore forward/defenseman Claire Riestenberg, sophomore forward Lydia College, junior forward Cara Cook, junior defenseman Clare Sondrall, sophomore forward Ruby Monogue, sophomore defenseman Erin Palony and sophomore goalie Emma Kahl leading the way based on production.
Kahl was the starter in net against Blake and had 25 saves and was the main starter with the trio of goalies on the roster.
Riestenberg, College and Cook were second through fourth for points on the team, and Palony and Sondrall were solid defensemen all year.
The Wings do play in the very challenging Northwest Suburban Conference, but the foundation seems to be there for some success on the ice in the next few years.
