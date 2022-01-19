Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey finished winless last season and scored a total of 18 goals while allowing 105 goals.
Already in 2021-22, the Wings (8-10-1 overall, 0-6-1 Northwest Suburban Conference) are right around .500 with 53 goals scored and 69 goals allowed in just one more game played than last season.
Even in a 9-2 loss Jan. 11 against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at New Hope Ice Arena, there were definite signs of some of the improved areas on the team offensively and defensively.
The Wings were down 2-0 at the end of the first period but battled in the second period and used a 5-on-3 penalty kill to gain momentum.
Sophomore forward Elizabeth Brey was put in the box for interference, and less than two minutes later, sophomore forward Ruby Monogue was also put in the penalty box over interference.
The Rebels were already putting shots on goal and looked to put the game away with the two-player advantage, but Armstrong/Cooper survived the half minute to get it back to a 5-on-4.
And that’s when senior forward Paige Loidolt made a nice play to get down the ice for a 1-on-1 chance. Loidolt, who has 10 goals and 10 assists so far through 19 games, didn’t let the opportunity get away, burying the puck in the net for the short-handed goal.
The Wings still had to kill off the rest of the penalty and did, and the offensive pressure also didn’t stop. Freshman defenseman Claire Hanson had a shot saved, and Loidolt nearly scored on a rebound chance. And sophomore forward Lydia College was able to get the puck after a turnover and rushed down the ice for a 1-on-1 before being pushed from behind and getting awarded the penalty shot.
College came through in a big moment with a nice shot that ricocheted off the stick side of freshman goalie Madelyn Wostrel and into the net for a 2-2 tie.
The Rebels tried to regain momentum quickly with several chances with traffic in front of the net, but the Wings were able to clear the puck a few times. And sophomore goalie Emma Kahl made a save that went over the glass and out of play.
But Champlin Park/Coon Rapids broke the tie on a goal by senior forward Abby Ness on a rebound, and three more goals were scored to push the deficit to 6-2 after two periods.
The Rebels took a 7-2 lead early in the third period, but the Wings didn’t give up at that point.
Monogue forced a turnover, and junior forward Cara Cook had three shots, one blocked.
Freshman forward/defender Anna Rausch also had a shot, and Kahl was able to make three saves on a Rebels’ power play.
Junior defenseman Clare Sondrall also had a shot on goal that was saved.
Kahl finished with 23 saves, and the Wings had 12 shots on goal.
Osseo/Park Center 2, Wings 0
The Wings had 19 shots on goal and killed off three penalties, but they couldn’t find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss Jan. 13 against Osseo/Park Center at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.
Kahl had 32 saves and only allowed one goal.
The game was 1-0 until an empty net goal by senior forward Chloe Lewis in the third period. Freshman forward Maya Anderson scored the other goal in the first period.
Wings 2, Hopkins/Park 0
Armstrong/Cooper bounced back with a 2-0 win Jan. 15 against Hopkins/St. Louis Park at Minnetonka Ice Arena.
The Wings outshot Hopkins/Park 38-13 and also killed off three penalties. Both goals came in the second period by College, who has 11 goals and 10 assists through 19 games.
Both goals were assisted by sophomore defenseman/forward Claire Riestenberg and Monogue.
Kahl had 13 saves.
