Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey had several postseason awards earned after the 2021-22 season.
In the Northwest Suburban Conference, the Wings had three all-conference honors and two honorable mentions.
Senior forward Paige Loidolt, junior forward Cara Cook and sophomore defenseman/forward Claire Riestenberg were all-conference, and senior forward Makenzie Johnson and junior defenseman Clare Sondrall were honorable mentions.
Loidolt led all Armstrong/Cooper players with 31 points (13 goals and 18 assists), and Riestenberg was second on the team with 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists). Cook finished fourth on the team with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists).
Johnson and Sondrall were fifth and sixth on the team with 20 and 17 points, respectively. Johnson had 11 goals and nine assists, and Sondrall finished with three goals and 14 assists.
Loidolt, who was also named to the Academic All-State team, was given the Team MVP award during the team banquet, and Risetenberg was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Sondrall was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Johnson added the Hobey Baker Award, and senior forward/defenseman Brynn Anderson was given the Most Improved award. Freshman forward Anna Paavola was given the Carla Berg Award.
Senior Classic
Loidolt and Johnson also earned spots on the Minnesota Girls Hockey Association section 6A-6AA Senior Classic All-Star squad this year.
The games were held March 4-6 at Super Rink in Blaine, and the 6A-6AA All-Stars ended up runner-up in the tournament with a 4-3 defeat in the first-place game against section 2A-2AA in four overtimes, a game that ended with a 12-person shootout.
The Senior Classic All-Star tournament started in 1999 and has been around for 24 years. The tournament’s purpose is to showcase the best senior players in the state and give them an opportunity to play against other top players in the state.
Players also have a chance to be scouted by the top Division 1 and 3 colleges in the area, and several players who played in the past all-star games have gone on to continue playing hockey in college.
There were eight teams this season with each team rostering Class A and Class 2A players from eight sections.
The 6A-6AA section was put in Pool A with sections 5A-5AA, 4A-4AA and 3A-3AA.
In pool play, the 6A-6AA section team won a 5-2 game over 5A-5AA and a 5-1 game over 4A-4AA, but they fell 5-2 to 3A-3AA.
6A-6AA won the pool, however, due to the second tiebreaker. Since 6A-6AA, 5A-5AA and 3A-3AA were tied with points and were 1-1 against each other, the next tiebreaker was goals allowed.
6A-6AA had only allowed eight goals in the three games, besting 3A-3AA (10) and 5A-5AA (11).
In pool A, 2A-2AA went 3-0 and earned nine points with wins over 1A-1AA, 7A-7AA and 8A-8AA to easily make the first-place game.
The first-place game went to the wire, but 6A-6AA fell just short in the shootout.
The other Pool B teams that also had two wins in pool play ended up winning the other place-match games. The 3A-3AA section defeated the 7A-7AA section 7-2 to take third, and the 5A-5AA section defeated the 8A-8AA section 5-4 in overtime.
Joining Loidolt and Mackenzie on the 6A-6AA team were goalies Leah Bosch (Hopkins/St. Louis Park) and Allison Van Stelten (Benilde-St. Margaret’s); defensemen Paige Blattner (River Lakes), Julia Blum (Blake School), Gabrielle Brimhall (Fergus Falls), Emma Hoen (Benilde-St. Margaret’s), Emma Peschel (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) and Kianna Roeske (River Lakes); and forwards Piper Andrews (Fergus Falls), Lucie Bond (St. Paul United), Nina Dawson (Willmar), Taylor Holm (Maple Grove), Sophia Melsness (Benilde-St. Margaret’s), Lily Mortenson (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) and Ava Wasserman (Minnehaha United).
