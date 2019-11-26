Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey comes into the 2019-20 season with 25 players back from a year ago.
The Wings (6-18-1 overall) are led by captains senior forward/defenseman Hannah Johnson (three assists), senior forward Autumn Lindgren (goal, assist), senior defenseman Hailey Mattson (four goals, eight assists), senior defenseman Hannah Schneider (goal, three assists) and senior forward Isabelle Kriesel (five goals, six assists).
Sophomore forward Paige Loidolt was tied for the lead in points on Armstrong/Cooper last season with 16 (seven goals, nine assists), and sophomore forward/defenseman Makenzie Johnson (two goals, four assists) is also back.
Junior forward Libby Plath (goal), junior forward/defenseman Olivia Adams (goal), sophomore forward Julia Campion (two assists) and freshman forward Cara Cook (two goals, three assists) are back, as well.
Juniors Lauren Krueger, Sydney Dixon, Brooke Dammen and Jesse Wheeler and freshmen Rachel Vigen, Clare Sondrall, Ainsley Ducharme, Ella Temple and Sydney Schmidt also return as forwards.
Junior defensemen Ashley Miller and Sydney Temple are also back, while eighth-grade defenseman Erin Palony joins the team.
Junior goalie Lindsay Batz (2-4-1 overall, 176 saves, 1.84 goals against average) is also back after playing over 387 minutes in the net last season. Senior goalie Kaylee Launderville is also back, while freshman goalie Makayla LeVoir joins varsity.
Forward Leah O’Brien (nine goals, eight assists) and defenseman Caitlin Quinn (three goals, six assists) both graduated. Goalie Nikki Harnett (3-11 overall, 429 saves, 3.19 goals against average, 690 minutes) also graduated.
Wings start 2-3 overall
The Wings are currently 2-2 after starting the season with an 8-0 win over Minnehaha United Nov. 7 and a 5-4 win over St. Francis/North Branch Nov. 9.
They dropped a 7-0 game against Rogers Nov. 12, a 3-0 game at Osseo/Park Center Nov. 19 and a 4-0 game against Anoka/Spring Lake Park on Nov. 21.
Loidolt has four goals and an assist, and Kriesel has two goals and two assists. Plath is second with three goals, and Cook has a goal and three assists. Krueger has two goals, and Schneider, Hannah Johnson and Campion each have two assists.
Lindgren has a goal, and Makenzie Johnson has an assist.
Batz has 136 saves and has played 255 minutes in four games.
