Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey will be hoping to get on the ice for practice on Dec. 21, which is the Minnesota State High School League’s first date for resuming prep sports.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order that suspends practices, tryouts and games until at least Dec. 18, and he may extend the order. That would mean practice would resume on Jan. 4 or Jan. 18, according to two other schedules approved by the MSHSL.
Whenever the season starts, the Wings come into 2020-21 with a little more experience, but there is a new head coach – meaning some players have played under three different head coaches in each of the last three years.
Matt Cook takes the reins with Emily Achterkirch and Kevin Pote joining him as varsity assistant coaches. The junior varsity coaches and goalie coach remain the same with Andy Johnson being the head JV coach, Mike Jechorek being the assistant JV coach and Jerome Bergquist coaching the netminders.
Kelly Crandall was the head varsity coach last season, and she said that the girls learned to be good teammates last year and that the younger girls learned great leadership qualities from graduates such as previous captains Hannah Johnson, Autumn Lindgren, Hailey Mattson and Izzy Kriesel.
Leadership on-and-off the ice will be huge in a season that will be shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic and with a new coaching system in place.
Cook and his staff do have plenty of talented players expected to be on the roster, which should help as well.
Senior forward Libby Plath (eight goals, five assists), junior forward Paige Loidolt (nine goals, four assists) and sophomore forward Cara Cook (five goals, nine assists) were the top three offensive performers last season.
Senior goalie Lindsay Batz is also back after starting last season. She was 7-18 with 842 saves, a 3.62 goals against average and a .905 save percentage.
Senior forward Lauren Krueger (five goals, assist), senior defenseman/forward Olivia Adams (assist), senior forward Brooke Dammen (assist), junior forward Julia Campion (two assists), sophomore forward Rachel Vigen (goal, assist), sophomore forward Claire Sondrall (assist) and freshman defenseman Erin Palony (two goals) were also key players last season.
Senior forward Sydney Dixon, senior defenseman Ashley Miller and sophomore forwards Ainsley Ducharme and Heidi Kuykendall also played some minutes last season.
Others on the roster a year ago were junior forward/defenseman Makenzie Johnson, sophomore forwards Ella Temple and Sydney Schmidt and freshman goalie Makayla LeVoir.
Conference preview
The Wings play in the 5A section, which began last season, but they play in the Northwest Suburban Conference during the regular season – which includes several Class 2A state powerhouses.
With the 2020-21 season being shortened by COVID-19, the schedule will mostly contain conference foes. Armstrong/Cooper was 2-11 in the conference a year ago and was 7-18 overall.
Andover is the defending Class 2A state champion, and the Huskies also won the Northwest Suburban Conference with an 11-0 record – finishing 28-2 overall.
Maple Grove finished fourth overall in the Class 2A state tournament, and the Crimson were second in the conference at 10-1 – finishing 21-8-1 overall.
Andover is expected to be on the top teams in the state once again with several top returners.
Senior forward Peyton Hemp and junior forward Madison Kaiser are both committed to the NCAA Division I University of Minnesota. Senior forward Gabby Krause is committed to the NCAA Division I University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Senior defenseman Madison Clough is committed to the NCAA Division I Yale University, and senior forward Tyra Turner is committed to the NCAA Division II Saint Anselm College (New Hampshire).
Also expected back are senior forward Madelynn Jurgensen, junior forward Sara Kaiser, sophomore forwards Isa Goettl and Ella Boerger and sophomore defenseman Josie Hemp.
Peyton Hemp (28 goals, 29 assists), Madison Kaiser (23 goals, 20 assists), Krause (22 goals, 19 assists), Goettl (18 goals, 18 assists), Jurgensen (13 goals, 18 assists), Turner (10 goals, 25 assists), Clough (three goals, 20 assists), Boerger (13 goals, nine assists) and Josie Hemp (three goals, 12 assists) all had double-digit points.
Maple Grove also is expected to get back some of its top players from a year ago.
Senior forward Tristana Tatur is committed to the NCAA Division I Quinnipiac University (Connecticut). She had 26 goals and 19 assists last season.
Senior goalie Brooke Cassibo (20-8-1, .932 save percentage, 2.11 goals against average)
Senior forwards Lauren Stenslie (26 goals, 18 assists), Sam Stelljes (nine goals, six assists) and Courtney Leising (three goals, five assists), senior defenseman Jenna Timm (five goals, 10 assists), junior forward Tia Rice (three goals, six assists), sophomore forward Stella Retrum (10 goals, 17 assists) and sophomore defenseman Emily Oakland (goal, nine assists) were also key last season.
