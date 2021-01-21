Matt Cook is the new Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey head coach this season, and his oldest daughter – sophomore forward Cara Cook – rewarded his Wing’s debut at the top of the staff with the first goal of the season.
Watching his daughter score and coaching the varsity players is nothing new for Matt Cook. He coached many of them when they were younger on youth teams and has been around during both successes and failures.
“It didn’t feel that much different – being a part of this group when they were younger,” he said. “It was fun to see them score a goal and celebrate and get a little positivity going. I just want to see the girls keep pushing themselves and get better as the season goes on.”
The Wings (0-1 overall) couldn’t keep the momentum in a 6-1 loss Jan. 14 against Osseo/Park Center at New Hope Ice Arena, but there were some positives.
Matt Cook said the captains and seniors all talk to each other a lot and work hard together at practices. He was impressed with the communication on the ice and the position play against OPC.
“We have to get a little stronger in the one-on-one battles, but it didn’t feel like we were out of position or running,” he said. “Coming out of a long break like that, I thought that was a really positive thing.”
There are challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a pause in the winter season from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3. Matt Cook said that most seasons there is a lot of time between the first practice and the first game. But because of the pandemic, there were just five practices before the first game against the Stars.
The pause also makes conditioning a challenge.
“Being off that ice for six weeks, you can see it,” Matt Cook said. “We don’t have huge numbers. We are running a lot of kids on JV and varsity to kind of make sure no one is feeling the effects of a lack of conditioning. I don’t want to see the JV team going with two lines for conditioning reasons.”
The schedule is also shortened with all conference teams to keep traveling down. That makes things tough when you play in the Northwest Suburban Conference with teams like top-ranked Andover and sixth-ranked Maple Grove.
But it is also a chance for the girls to prove themselves against some of the best teams in the state, Mat Cook said.
“They are a good group,” he said. They work hard in practice, and they come to the rink with a smile on their face. They are a fun group to be around. They will keep pushing themselves.”
Stars 6, Wings 1
Cara Cook put Armstrong/Cooper up 1-0 less than five minutes into the first period against OPC. Senior forward Libby Plath had an assist on the goal.
The Wings also killed off a penalty to keep the lead and were fairly even in shots on goal – with the Stars having a 6-5 advantage at the end of the period.
But OPC was able to score three goals in both the second and third periods to pull away.
Senior forward Hannah Gray had both her goals and one of three assists in the second period. She added two assists in the third period.
Senior forward Charley Sawicky added a goal and two assists in the second period, and senior forward Claire Smith had a goal and an assist.
“I wasn’t upset the way we played,” Matt Cook said. “Osseo has a nice team. They move the puck well and their forecheck kind of got after us. The conditioning kind of slowed us down as we went on and are learning a new system together.”
Armstrong/Cooper was outshot 31-7 in the final two periods, and Matt Cook said that he was happy that the Wings kept most of the Stars’ scoring chances to the outside but the difference was that OPC outmuscled Armstrong/Cooper for some rebound chances.
“I think we need to find a way to get more pucks into the net, figure out a way to be more offensive,” he said. “But I kind of like the way we played defensively, and we have to win a few more one-on-one battles.”
Senior goalie Lindsey Batz did finish with 31 saves to help the Wings. Matt Cook said is looking for her to follow up last season’s success with another great year.
“She is a great leader on-the-ice and off-the-ice,” he said. “I know she loves working with her other goaltenders in practice too. It is a real bonus to have a leader in the net.”
Junior goalie Mackenzie White had 11 saves for the Stars.
