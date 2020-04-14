Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey earned two All-Northwest Suburban Conference selections and two honorable mentions this season, and three girls are expected back on the ice for the Wings next season.
Junior goalie Lindsay Batz and freshman forward Cara Cook were both named all-conference, and senior forward Isabelle Kriesel and sophomore forward Paige Loidolt were named honorable mentions.
The Wings were 7-18 overall this season and fell in the 5A quarterfinals to Minneapolis co-op. And while all six seniors played a key role this season, with five being captains, most of the team was young with 12 players sophomores or younger.
Batz was the starting goalie this season and finished 7-18 with 842 saves on 930 shots on goal for a .905 save percentage. She also had four shutouts.
Cook ended up leading the Wings in points with 14. She had five goals and nine assists, including a power-play goal, a short-handed goal and three game-winning goals.
Loidolt was next on the team, tied with junior forward Libby Plath, with 13 points. Loidolt had a team-high nine goals and also had four assists. She had a power-play goal and a power-play assist and one game-winning goal.
Kriesel finished with three goals and three assists for six points this season, which was tied for third on the team with junior forward Lauren Krueger.
Batz, Cook and Loidolt are all expected to continue to be key players for Armstrong/Cooper next season, as well as Plath and Krueger who didn’t earn all-conference honors.
