Armstrong/Cooper junior goalie Lindsay Batz makes a pad save in the second period Feb. 4 against fourth-seeded Minneapolis in a 5A section quarterfinal at St. Louis Park Recreation Center. Batz finished with 43 saves as the fifth-seeded Wings fell 4-0.

 (Sun Post Staff Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Fifth-seeded Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey held its own in a 4-0 loss to fourth-seeded Minneapolis co-op Feb. 4 in a 5A section quarterfinal at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.

Junior goalie Lindsay Batz made several big saves early for the Wings with 43 saves, but the possession was ultimately dominated by Minneapolis, which outshot Armstrong/Cooper 48-15, including a 19-2 advantage in the first period and 19-5 in the third.

The Wings finish the season 7-18 overall.

