Fifth-seeded Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey held its own in a 4-0 loss to fourth-seeded Minneapolis co-op Feb. 4 in a 5A section quarterfinal at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.
Junior goalie Lindsay Batz made several big saves early for the Wings with 43 saves, but the possession was ultimately dominated by Minneapolis, which outshot Armstrong/Cooper 48-15, including a 19-2 advantage in the first period and 19-5 in the third.
The Wings finish the season 7-18 overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.