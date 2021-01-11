Armstrong/Cooper girls Alpine skiing is going to be more inexperienced at varsity in 2021 after four skiers graduated after last season.
Junior Morgan Townshend and sophomore Alexis Schoenberg are the lone varsity skiers back that competed in the 5A section meet in 2020.
Standout Jenny Krey made state a year ago and finished 50th at state. She was also fifth overall in the final conference standings. Krey, Adriana Kunze, Anne-Sofie-Ravn and Anastatsia Holm all graduated from the 2019-20 squad.
Schoenberg was the second best skier for Armstrong/Cooper in the conference season, She finished 32nd overall. She also took 32nd in the section meet with a time of 1 minute, 20.08 seconds.
Townshend was 63rd overall in the conference season, and she took 91st at sections in 1:53.38.
There were other skiers that competed in conference races last season.
Eighth-grader Mia Marty finished 83rd overall in the conference season, and Nina Kunze and sophomore Marley Marty were 92nd and 93rd, respectively.
Lizabeth Nyoike finished 95th in the conference season.
The season is shorter this year with practices only resuming on Jan. 4 after a pause that began at the end of November on an executive order by Gov. Tim Walz. The Minnesota State High School League, in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Health on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, has set Jan. 14 as the date for games and meets to begin for the winter sports teams.
The first meet for Armstrong/Cooper is at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard in Taylors Falls.
There will be five conference races and a section meet, but the MSHSL has not finalized postseason plans yet. Fall teams in 2020 did not have state meets.
